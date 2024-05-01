King Charles‘ cancer news shocked royalists worldwide when it was announced in February 2024. However, for the first time, the monarch revealed his heartbreak when he learned he had the disease. He shared his feelings with other cancer patients, saying it’s “always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?”

The monarch revealed his reaction to learning he had cancer

King Charles undertook his first official engagement in months on April 30, visiting the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Center in London. This was his first scheduled public appearance since February after revealing he was diagnosed with cancer.

News.com.au reports that his medical team gave the king the go-ahead to undertake the visit. His wife, Camilla Queen Consort, accompanied Charles.

When talking with a patient, Charles revealed he was taken aback the moment he found out he had cancer. He said, “It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it when they tell you?”

Charles revealed other details about his health to patients during his visit. He told one woman who was receiving chemotherapy, “I’ve got to have my treatment this afternoon as well.” He told a second patient, “I’m alright thank you very much, not too bad.”

King Charles was photographed alongside other cancer patients as he listened to their stories of hope and strength. He also spent some time at the center, chatting with staff and doctors.

King Charles has a special connection to the London cancer center

Charles has patronized Macmillan Cancer Support for more than 25 years. The royal family website reprinted an article the king wrote about the challenges faced by cancer patients in 2021 during the global pandemic.

Charles wrote, “For the last 23 years, I have been proud to be patron of Macmillan Cancer Support and, during that time, I have met countless people whose lives have been touched by cancer. I never cease to be inspired by those who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to helping them.”

He added, “Almost three million people in the United Kingdom are living with cancer – a number that is expected to increase. Receiving a cancer diagnosis or going through treatment can be among the most frightening experiences imaginable.”

Charles is also a new patron of Cancer Research UK. The organization is on the leading edge of progress in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment in the country.

The king and queen consort also visited University College Hospital to raise awareness of early diagnosis and highlight some of the organization’s new research techniques, his first visit as the charity’s new patron.

When was King Charles’ cancer first diagnosed?

Prince Charles photo taken on April 30, 2024 in London, England | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

In January, King Charles spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which his undisclosed cancer was discovered. Subsequently, he began treatment for the disease in February.

After that, Charles refrained from public-facing duties. He continued to work as the United Kingdom’s king at home, leaving public engagements to other senior royals.

For months, Buckingham Palace did not confirm how long Charles would be undergoing cancer treatment. However, in late April, the royal family’s Instagram page revealed that the monarch would return to public royal duties.

The caption stated Charles would return to public appearances after a period of treatment and recovery following his recent cancer diagnosis. It added that Charles’ visit to Macmillan Cancer Center was the first in several external engagements the monarch would undertake in the weeks ahead.

King Charles has not publicly disclosed the type of cancer he experienced. Among his upcoming engagements, Charles will host the emperor and empress of Japan for a state visit in June.