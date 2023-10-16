Here's why a royal expert is urging King Charles to be careful with his decision about reconciling with "antagonistic" Prince Harry and the negative impact that could have.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there have been numerous reports that King Charles III is hoping to reconcile with his youngest son, Prince Harry. The problem with that is not everyone in the royal family is ready for a reunion with the Duke of Sussex.

Here’s why a royal expert has said that not cutting Harry off completely and allowing him back into the royal fold in any way will likely have a “broader negative impact” on other members of the Firm.

Expert warns King Charles ‘Harry’s presence in U.K. antagonistic’

Members of the royal family standing with King Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour 2023 | Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Dr. Ed Owens is a royal historian, commentator, author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself?, and expert on the House of Windsor. He spoke to GB News about why King Charles faces a “tricky dilemma” and risks starting a family feud when it comes to reconciling with Prince Harry.

“The relationship is very difficult between the father and son at the moment. What the king has to keep in mind, clearly, is that Harry’s presence within Britain is somewhat antagonistic,” Dr. Owens explained.

A 2023 YouGov poll showed that Harry as well as his wife Meghan Markle‘s popularity has dropped dramatically in the U.K. and is at an all-time low. And, as Owens pointed out, it’s not just the British public but also key members of the monarchy who aren’t ready to welcome Harry back with open arms. That includes the future king, Prince William, who doesn’t seem keen on the idea of a reconciliation anytime soon.

“We know that the relationship between [Harry] and his brother is particularly fraught,” Owns said, adding, “Anything that Charles has or does on a personal level to try and reconcile the relationship with Harry could have a broader negative impact on his relationship with other family members. Because there are clearly members of the family who are not ready to forgive Harry for what he’s done.”

Prince William would rather Prince Harry not return to England again

Prince William joining a discussion during his visit to Sustainable Ventures in London | Kate Green/Getty Images

After the Sussexes stepped down as working royals and moved across the pond, things between Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly gotten worse. Insiders say the siblings haven’t spoken at all in quite some time and as many recall they were kept apart, strategically seated away from each other during their father’s coronation.

Most royal watchers now believe that with the Oprah Winfrey interview, the Harry & Meghan docuseries, and the duke’s memoir Spare, the brothers’ relationship is beyond repair.

A source close to William said that he is extremely angry over the claims Harry made about him in interviews, during the Netflix program, and in his book telling The Daily Beast, William “feels utterly betrayed … he hates [Harry] for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews … it’s no secret he would prefer it if Harry never stepped foot in England again.”