A body language expert is claiming that King Charles and Queen Elizabeth had a difference of opinion when it came to their favorite grand and great-grandchildren.

Twelve of Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren were born while she was alive. But she was seen with Prince William’s three children more than the others because of their proximity to the throne in the line of succession.

Their grandfather, King Charles III, seems to have a very good relationship with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, but dotes over one the most. And the king’s favorite is different from the queen’s favorite, according to a body language expert.

Then-Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children

Who is King Charles’ favorite grandchild?

Body language expert and author Judi James spoke to Express about which grandchild appears to be King Charles’ favorite.

“Like most grandparents, Charles probably dotes on all his grandchildren, even the ones he doesn’t get to see. But there is one in particular that the public has been allowed glimpses of that affection at work with,” James said, before adding, “Louis brings out some of the best body language in Charles. Louis is able to give the king the gift of looking openly affectionate and more down-to-earth than normal.”

The expert referenced a couple of moments between the monarch and the youngest Wales child that show their close bond. The first was in 2018 when Louis was photographed reaching forward and playfully grabbing his grandfather’s face. And the second was the one many fans recall during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations when Louis made his way over to bounce on Charles’ lap and get a hug.

As James explained: “You can pick a child up or sit [them] on your lap but it’s when we see Louis throw his arms around his grandad’s neck in a reciprocal gesture that we get a hint of how close the pair are behind the scenes.”

Prince Louis sitting on his grandfather King Charles' lap during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Who was Queen Elizabeth’s favorite great-grandchild?

But a different Wales child appeared to be Queen Elizabeth’s favorite according to James.

The expert recalled that Princess Charlotte was “often seen close to the queen looking happy and relaxed, suggesting a mutually close relationship.” James also noted that “[Charlotte] sat on the queen’s lap for one formal portrait and when that position was taken by her younger brother Louis for the next formal shot it was still Charlotte sitting close, between the Queen and Prince Philip, raising one hand in the air to suggest she was totally relaxed and totally uninhibited in their company.”

But despite the closeness Charlotte had with the late queen, the one who James claims was her favorite is Prince George as she had a “profound investment” in him and a shared “destiny.”

Prince George standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony and smiling at Queen Elizabeth II during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

James said: “Like her relationship with Charles and William, there was always the sense of something very special in the queen’s bonding with George that is based on empathy.

“The queen knew more than anyone what is in store for her heirs and her bonds with George, who featured in that all-important photo with his father, grandfather, and great-grandmother, to define the line of accession [showed] signs of a shared sense of duty alongside the more usual signals of a very loving great-granny.”

