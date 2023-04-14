Queen Elizabeth Had Sharp Words for Prince William After He Made a Decision About Prince George She Was Against, Author Says

There have been several questions over the years about the British royal family’s protocols and who is supposed to do what and if any of them acceptable to break. Well what Prince William did with his eldest child, Prince George, more than once was something Queen Elizabeth II never wanted him to go against. And according to a royal author, William drew the ire of his grandmother and received some harsh words from the late queen over his decision.

The decision Prince William made that Queen Elizabeth was not happy with

Royal historian and author Robert Jobson detailed in his book Our King Charles III — The Man And The Monarch Revealed, what that decision was that angered the late monarch.

Queen Elizabeth “drew great comfort” from knowing both Charles and William were “well qualified” to succeed her, and that Prince George also assured the continuity of the monarchy “which was why she had sharp words with William after he defied her wishes by taking a helicopter flight to Norfolk with all his immediate family,” Jobson wrote (via the Daily Mail). “She had warned him against flying with George in case of an accident, telling her grandson he always had to be aware of the succession.”

The queen was reportedly never on board with and had a great distaste for William’s love of flying helicopters. She previously had several talks with him about a potential accident.

A source told Marie Claire: “She knows William is a capable pilot–but that so many things can go wrong. [She] does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can’t imagine what would happen. It would spark a constitutional crisis.”

The line of succession

Before the queen’s death, Charles was first in the line of succession to the British throne followed by William and then George.

Now that Charles is the king, the line of succession is as follows: William is first in line to the throne and George is second. Princess Charlotte is third and their younger brother, Prince Louis, is fourth.

Prince Harry currently sits at fifth in line and his son, Prince Archie, is sixth. Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, is in the seventh spot and Prince Andrew is in the eighth position. The Duke of York’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, is ninth and her daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, rounds out the top 10.

When Prince George will no longer be allowed to travel with his father

So can George and William fly together anymore?

According to The Sun, there is an unofficial rule that Prince William should never fly on the same flight as King Charles III so if something should happen to the plane, both the king and heir apparent wouldn’t be at risk.

As for the Prince of Wales and his son, Cosmopolitan noted that “once Prince George turns 12, he and Prince William literally won’t be able to travel in a plane together–no exceptions.”