A royal biographer has claimed that something the Duke and Duchess of Sussex just did would have Prince Philip "turning his grave" because he fought to get it.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, caused quite a stir recently with their rebrand. The pair updated their Archewell website to Sussex.com, which made their royal connection crystal clear. But that reportedly hasn’t gone down well at the Palace. And according to a royal expert, something else the couple did to go with the Sussex rebrand likely has Harry’s grandfather, the late Prince Philip, “turning in his grave.”

Here’s more on that, plus what some royal commentators are accusing the duke and duchess of after they used a certain image on their new website.

What the Sussexes did that an expert says would make Prince Philip ‘turn in his grave’

Prince Philip, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry following Christmas Day Church service at Sandringham | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Several years ago, when Prince Philip was told his children would have his wife’s surname “Windsor” instead of his last name “Mountbatten,” he expressed his displeasure. Eventually, an agreement was reached to keep Philip happy by using both names for his descendants. And as royal fans may recall, Harry and Meghan’s kids were born Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. But it’s been revealed that as part of the duke and duchess’s rebrand, they have changed their children’s last name to Sussex completely ditching Prince Philip’s last name altogether.

Biographer Ingrid Seward wrote in the Daily Mail: “How sad, therefore, that only three generations later, Harry should so blatantly disregard his grandfather’s wishes and effectively abandon the family name for which Philip had fought.”

She went on to claim that Harry’s decision to change their names probably has his grandfather “turning in his grave.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Something else on the non-working royals’ new website that hasn’t been overlooked is their decision to use the royal coat of arms.

“They are cashing in on their royal connections that they say they hate so much,” author Angela Levin said via The Sun. “Queen Elizabeth II would be furious because they promised they wouldn’t do that. They should be stopped from using a title that they spent years insulting.”

And host of the To Di for Daily podcast Kinsey Schofield told Talk TV what Meghan and Harry have done is “clearly just an attempt to milk off the royal brand. That is just so blatantly obvious. Why can’t you make an all-new logo? Something very American and something very savvy and cool like Meghan did with The Tig. The opportunity was there. It’s just blatant desperation to have those royal ties because without them they are irrelevant.”