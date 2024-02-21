Find out why a royal expert is calling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "desperate" and Harry's offer to help the Palace by picking up royal duties a complete joke.

After King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis made news around the world, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made headlines of their own for a handful of appearances. On Feb. 14, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Canada for the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event and visited the locations where the Games will be held in 2025.

Harry’s name has also been in the news following comments that he would be willing to help out his family by temporarily returning to royal duties in his father’s absence. However, a commentator has found that laughable and believes to even suggest that shows the couple’s “desperation” over their future.

Author claims Sussexes are in a ‘desperate situation’ and Harry picking up duties is a ‘joke’

Prince Harry is seen during the Vancouver-Whistler Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Canada | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Author, socialite, and royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell spoke to GB News about the whole idea of Harry undertaking duties again on behalf of his family and insisted that goes to show just how “desperate” he has become.

“Harry is offering [to help], but it’s hypocritical and it’s phony,” she said. “The royal family wouldn’t want him. He also knows from his own personal experience in the past that diaries are planned six months in advance … What’s he going to come over and do and who is he going to meet and greet? Who is going to want to speak to him?”

According to Lady C, it’s all just lip service for the duke’s PR: “This is all phony to make him look good.”

She also opined that there’s no reconciliation between Harry and the royal establishment in sight. And is convinced that the Sussexes have been rebranding, appearing in public, and doing everything they can to try and save their careers as their Netflix contract hangs in the balance.

“It’s so laughable,” Lady C said. “The whole thing is a joke, of course, [a reconciliation] isn’t true. Meghan and Harry are in desperate straits at the moment. They are looking and a very empty diary for the future. Their deal with Netflix is in danger and it’s either going to be revised tremendously downwards for them or it’s going to be terminated altogether.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson fires back at critics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp at Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver, Canada | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Despite what some may think, Prince Harry and Meghan do actually pay attention to the outside noise of what’s been said about them and have decided to respond to all the chatter via a fiery statement.

The pair’s spokesperson delivered a message straight to their critics that read: “We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in despite constantly being challenged and criticized. This couple will not be broken.”