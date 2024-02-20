Find out what two body language experts are saying about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent appearances promoting the next location for the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Canada on Feb. 14 to attend the Invictus Games One Year to Go Events. The Games will take place in Vancouver and Whistler from Feb. 8 and Feb. 16, 2025.

Although the Invictus Games are Harry’s major solo project, one expert noticed that the prince wasn’t beaming with pride during the trip like Meghan and instead looked “troubled.” Here’s more on that, plus another expert’s different take on the couple’s outings.

Body language expert likened Prince Harry to a ‘troubled camera performer’

Meghan Markle touching the cameraperson during Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp with Prince Harry in British Columbia | Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Judi James is a communication and body language expert who has authored more than two dozen books. Her expertise are in broadcast, corporate, and public relations circles. She shared what she observed from the prince and former Suits star during their appearances in Canada and pointed out that the duchess certainly enjoyed the cameras and spotlight, but the same can’t be said for her husband.

James told FEMAIL: “Meghan seemed to take a very active and at times dominant role here, walking ahead of Harry or striding slightly ahead when they walked together. Harry’s own smile looked a little less self-assured than his wife’s, only really converting into a congruent smile of genuine happiness when he started to join in with the sporting action.

“He still looks like a slightly troubled camera performer, walking with a dipped head and with one hand shoved into his jeans pocket while Meghan unfurled confidently in the spotlight.”

Another expert observed Meghan allowing Harry to take the lead at times

Meghan Markle gives a wave as she and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Whistler, Canada | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton also analyzed the pair’s appearance in Canada. He noted that Harry immersing himself and taking part in some of the sporting activities such as the skeleton and wheelchair curling, showed that Meghan can step back and let him take the lead.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton opined: “I think one of the most powerful scenes was when Harry was shaking hands with people and Meghan was behind him. Usually, she would be front and center, but as she knows the Invictus Games is his pride and joy. She’s letting him take the lead.

“That’s one of the most significant, visible signs that she’s only interested in supporting Harry. She wants to take a step back and let Harry take the lead, which is something we call an observant gesture. As a couple, this is Harry’s special project, she’s letting him take center stage.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.