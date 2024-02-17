The Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring is no longer MIA. Here's when and where it was seen back on her finger.

For several months Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, was seen out at numerous events without her engagement ring leaving royal watchers to question what happened to the diamond sparkler. There was even speculation that it could have been lost or stolen which reportedly had some outside and inside the Palace worried since some stones from the late Princess Diana‘s jewelry collection are on the ring.

But fear not because for the first time in nine months, Meghan’s engagement ring has been spotted.

When and where Meghan was seen wearing her engagement ring

Back in August 2023, Meghan was photographed strolling through her Montecito neighborhood without her ring. She was also seen sans the engagement ring again when she accompanied her husband to several Invictus Games events in September, during an appearance in New York City in October, on the red carpet at the Variety Power of Women event in November, and at the Bob Marley: One Love movie premiere in January 2024.

In February 2024, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Whistler, Canada, for the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event. And during their first day there, Meghan was wearing the ring that had been MIA since May 2023.

Meghan Markle wearing her engagement ring at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Duke of Sussex designed the ring he proposed to his bride with himself, and it was then created by royal jeweler Cleave and Company. The world got its first glimpse of the six-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring during a photocall in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace when it was announced that the couple was engaged.

“It’s beautiful, and he designed it. It’s incredible,” the former Suits star gushed during their post-engagement interview with BBC.

The ring features three stones. The center gem is from Botswana, which is a country close to Meghan and Harry’s hearts, and its two smaller diamonds on the side are from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

On his choice to use jewels from his mom’s collection, the prince explained: “The little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

Meghan Markle photographed wearing her engagement ring at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Canada | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Theory about why the duchess didn’t wear her ring for so long

So where was Meghan’s ring all this time? Well according to People, it was being serviced a few months back because a setting came loose.

However, that report came out in September 2023, and there wasn’t any follow-up news about the ring since. It’s possible though that the duchess may have had some other modifications or something small done to the ring that just wasn’t reported.

Over the years there have been upgrades made to the ring. Harry enlisted celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to resize and reset the ring so that the original gold band was replaced with a thin, yellow gold band set with micro-pavé diamonds. The newly designed ring made its public debut when Meghan wore it at the Trooping the Color Parade in June 2019.