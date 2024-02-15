Here's how the Duchess of Sussex described her perfect Valentine's Day before she met Prince Harry and what she encouraged singles to do on that day.

These days Meghan Markle is married to Prince Harry who you would think gives his wife some lavish gifts for Valentine’s Day. But the former Suits star admitted that she was spoiled on that day even before she found her prince.

Meghan used to run a lifestyle blog called The Tig. It was a passion project that she shut down in 2017 before she and Harry tied the knot. In her final post she told her devoted fans: “After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being the change you wish to see in the world. Above all, don’t ever forget your worth — as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.”

Before that final entry though she wrote about Valentine’s Day pre-Harry and how she spoiled herself on the holiday.

Meghan’s suggestions for how to celebrate Valentine’s Day when you’re single

Meghan Markle arrives at ELLE’s 6th Annual Women In Television Dinner | Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In the 2015 post, Meghan discussed how she celebrated the day as a single woman and encouraged her readers to pamper and treat themselves as well.

“I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it’s just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self-love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don’t have,” she said.

The future Duchess of Sussex also talked about what her ideal day would be like with a partner.

“Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss,” she shared. “This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way. In terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower … it really is the thought that counts.”

How Meghan spends Valentine’s Day with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive for a game of wheelchair basketball at the Invictus Games in Germany | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Now married to the prince, Meghan has made some sweet Valentine’s Day memories including in 2021 when they chose the date to announce that they were expecting their second child, Princess Lilibet.

In 2024, the couple celebrated the day in Canada, which is a country close to the duchess’s heart and where she used to reside. It’s also where the 2025 Invictus Games will be held. While there, the couple launched the One Year To Go event and visited the Winter Training Camp in Whistler, British Columbia.

“The Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports. With deep respect, I’m also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with indigenous communities,” Harry previously said in a statement per The Mirror.

The Games will take place between Feb. 8 and Feb. 16, 2025, so we know where and how Meghan will be spending the special day next year too.