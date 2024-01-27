A lip reader has decoded the conversation between Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Bob Marley movie premiere.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, surprised fans when they showed up to the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love at the Carib 5 Theatre in Kingston, Jamaica. The screening was held on Jan. 23, and the Sussexes posed for photos on the red carpet with the country’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the first lady of Jamaica Juliet Holness.

A clip from inside the theater has surfaced of the duke and duchess being shown to their seats and appearing to hesitate as they are in the middle of an aisle several rows back from the front. Royal fans know from the late Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee that Harry isn’t a fan of having to sit in the middle of a row that isn’t the first row, which could explain why he didn’t look thrilled.

Here’s more on that, plus what a lip reader observed Harry and Meghan saying to the prime minister after the premiere.

Video surfaces of Prince Harry and Meghan being shown their seats several rows back

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attends the Premiere of “Bob Marley One Love” in Kingston, Jamaica | Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the couple walking into the theater when an usher stops them and points to their seats that are not in the front.

Meghan, who wore a black tank with a taffeta Carolina Herrera maxi skirt, entered the row before Harry. The prince actually stopped and looked stunned by where they were being told to sit. Once he realized they weren’t being offered any other options, he made his way into the row and took his seat next to the duchess.

Some commenters poked fun at the seating arrangement and Harry’s reaction to it.

“Dressed to the 9’s but made to sit among the regular folks … Should have worn a button-down and jeans,” one person wrote referring to Meghan’s gown.

“Harry puts his finger to his lips as to say ‘Don’t say nothing … don’t say a thing,'” another person posted.

“After the Beyoncé concert, I didn’t expect another best seat in the house video so soon!” a third person added.

“OMG. Overdressed and sitting in a cheap seat … Where was Jamacian PM sitting?” a fourth said.

Lip reader decoded what Sussexes said to the prime minister after the movie premiere

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness at the premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love.' pic.twitter.com/3TruucugsR — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 24, 2024

And speaking of the prime minister, while it’s not clear where he was sitting in the theater Meghan and Harry were seen speaking to him after the screening concluded.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman told Daily Mail’s FEMAIL what the former working royals said to Holness about the film.

According to Freeman, the duchess branded the movie as “perfect” and gushed that it was amazing.

The lip reader observed that when the prime minister asked Meghan “What she thought of it,” she responded: “It was perfect.” The former Suits star then pointed to her husband and added: “Yes, I’m sure he’ll tell you. It’s perfect.”

Freeman noted that the Duke of Sussex did appear to compliment the film at that moment with the words “good job.”