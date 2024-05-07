The 'That Was Us' podcast takes a deep dive over six seasons chronicling the lives of the Pearson family.

It’s a glorious day for fans of NBC’s beloved drama This Is Us, which chronicled the lives of the Pearson family. But now, it will be looked at via a different lens. Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan will host a new rewatch podcast, That Was Us, and they want fans to be a part of it.

‘This Is Us’ loyal fan base can be part of rewatch podcast ‘That Was Us’

Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan host That Was Us, a podcast that will rewatch and discuss every episode of This Is Us. The trio starred as Rebecca Pearson, Randall Pearson, and Toby Damon.

In an Instagram post, the actors discussed how fans can become involved in the new podcast. “We want to hear how you related to the show,” ” Sullivan says. “Questions about the show, how the show brought you together with people.”

“The last segment on this podcast is always going to be interacting with the fans,” Sullivan adds. “We want to hear your feelings, what you’re going through as you watch the episodes, and your reactions. Who knows? You might end up on the show.”

“We also have an emotional support hotline,” Moore explains. “They can call 412-501-3028. You’ll notice that it is a Pittsburgh area code to keep it accurate for the Pearsons.

The fictional Pearson family hailed from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The city became just as much of a character in the series as its residents.

The podcast was first teased in January 2024

Beginning on Jan. 16, 2024, This Is Us star Mandy Moore quietly dropped a post about motherhood on a newly created Instagram account titled That Was Us. That same day, Sterling K. Brown posted about his late father, and Chris Sullivan discussed his mental health journey.

Two days later, the account’s followers were treated to a slideshow of scenes taken over six seasons of This Is Us. The photographs featured every star who appeared on the NBC drama.

In five photos, Brown, Moore, and Sullivan are snapped with arms around each other. However, the account did not release further details.

Later, a secondary video featured the trio of actors in a photo shoot. Subsequently, other posts included behind-the-scenes images of photo shoots taken for the podcast series. Also, a quick video of the trio in the 1990 Pearson Jeep Wagoneer (which Sullivan bought at the end of shooting) was posted.

Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan and Sterling K. Brown share details about ‘That Was Us’

Chris Sullivan, Sterling K. Brown, and Mandy Moore are ready to take back Tuesdays. This Is Us was integral to NBC’s Tuesday night lineup for six seasons, from 2016-2022.

However, the new podcast That Was Us will be more interactive than just watching the legacy series. You can hear outside perspectives from the actors about important storylines, how certain elements made them feel, and other tidbits that will add to fans’ overall experience of the series.

The caption to a post advertising the series reads, “The Pearson’s story may have ended after six seasons, but our stories continue on.”

It continues, “For six seasons and 106 episodes, Tuesdays brought us together with tissues in one hand and pantry wine in the other. Why? Because we see ourselves in the fabric of their lives. We may or may not have cried at least once every episode, but let’s just say our tears served as emotional catharsis.”

The message concludes, “Sibling rivalry, body issues, marriage, divorce, adoption, love, blending families, terminal illness, death, miscarriage, racism, and substance abuse are right here in our backyard, just as they were for the Pearsons.”

The debut episode of the That Was Us podcast debuts on Tuesday, May 14. New episodes drop weekly.