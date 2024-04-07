Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to 'become closer' with the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t see eye to eye with the British royal family on many things, but their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, aren’t one of them. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly agree with their counterparts across the pond — ahem, King Charles III and Queen Camilla et al, — the kids should have a “stronger bond” with their royal relatives.

‘Everyone’ wants Archie and Lilibet to get closer to King Charles, Camilla, and the royal family

It seems Harry and Meghan do agree with the royal family on one subject: Archie and Lili getting to know the royal family.

“Charles and Camilla have very good relationships with their other grandchildren,” a source told Express. (The king and queen each have five grandchildren, respectively.) “And everyone is keen for them to have a stronger bond with” Harry and Meghan’s kids, Archie and Lili.

“Both Harry and Meghan are keen for the children to become closer with Harry’s family,” the insider added.

Nearly two years have passed since Archie and Lili saw their royal relatives in person. Save for Princess Eugenie, presumably, who has visited the Sussexes in Montecito, California.

The last time Archie and Lili spent time with the royal family happened in June 2022. Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili traveled to England to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. Lili turned a year old during the Platinum Jubilee Weekend visit.

Harry’s ‘upset’ Archie and Lili missed out on time with the royal family at Easter

Harry and Meghan didn’t spend the Easter holiday walking to a church service at St. George’s Chapel, the same place they got married in 2018, with Archie and Lili in tow.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, Harry’s likely bummed to have missed out on the royal family get-together. Particularly, he and Meghan’s kids didn’t experience the annual Easter egg hunt.

“Harry always enjoyed this tradition because he got to meet an adoring public for a short period,” Quinn told Mirror. “But what’s really going to upset Harry this year is that his children will miss out on the Easter egg hunt that takes place afterwards [sic].”

Noting the traditional Easter egg hunt dates back to Queen Victoria, Harry’s great-great-grandmother, Quinn said Archie and Lili missed out on bonding time with their cousins, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“It would’ve given Archie and Lillibet a chance to get to know George, Charlotte, and Louis,” the Gilded Youth author said. “The family rift is going to prevent this, and Harry will feel it keenly.”

Royal took part in the Easter service on March 31, 2024. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales weren’t among them. Following Kate’s cancer diagnosis announcement on March 22, 2024, the pair, along with George, Charlotte, and Louis, headed for Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, England.

Archie and Lili have another chance to get to know their royal relatives in May 2024

Just because they haven’t been part of the royal family’s holiday celebrations as of late — Harry and Meghan didn’t spend Christmas in England either — doesn’t mean Archie and Lili don’t have any chance of getting to know their royal relatives.

Harry remarked in a February 2024 interview that he has planned more trips to the U.K. and hopes to see his family “as much” as he “can.” The next opportunity for Archie and Lili to see their grandfather, aunt, uncle, and cousins could be in May 2024.

Harry reportedly wants to make the visit to London, England, for the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games, a Sussex family trip with Meghan, Archie, and Lili by his side at a church service.

“Harry is hoping that they will join him so that they can all enjoy the service and everyone can meet up with members of his family while they are over,” a source told Express.

However, it’s not a sure thing as Archie and Lili’s attendance is “still up in the air” along with Meghan’s. So, that means watching and waiting to see what happens and, for now, the question remains: Will Harry be joined by Meghan, Archie, and Lilli?