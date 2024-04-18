Prince Harry has 'fully embraced' being a dad to Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, according to his friend, Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras.

Fatherhood agrees with Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex, as a longtime friend revealed, is ‘loving’ life as a dad. Ahead, what they said about Harry’s life with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Plus, what Harry’s said about being a dad.

Friend says Harry ‘loves parenthood’

Before the Royal Salute Polo Challenge charity match, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, a longtime friend of Harry’s — they met in 2007 and bonded over polo — shared that the duke has “fully embraced” dad life.

“Prince Harry is doing very well,” Figueras, 47, told People ahead of the match in Wellington, Florida, on April 12, 2024. “And I admire how he has fully embraced fatherhood over the past couple of years.”

The Argentine polo star, who shares four children with his wife, Delphina Blaquier, continued. He shared that Harry “loves being a dad” to Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. “He loves parenthood. I admire him so much as a parent.”

“He has a great and supportive wife in Meghan Markle,” Figueras added.

Following the match, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Figueras, and Blaquier posed for photos and attended a reception together. Just days later, Blaquier shared her love for Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam after posting a snap on social media.

At the time of writing, the lifestyle brand doesn’t have an official launch date. Meanwhile, Harry has a new Netflix show about polo in the works, which will likely feature an appearance by Figueras.

Harry opened up about being a dad to Archie and Lili earlier in 2024

Figueras’ insights about Harry’s life as a father of two aren’t the first the world’s heard about Archie and Lilibet so far in 2024.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are known to keep their children’s lives private, they do make the occasional comment about parenting.

That’s where Harry’s February 2024 interview with ABC News’ Will Reeve for Good Morning America comes in. The same one where he remarked on King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis and seeing the royal family more.

While in Whistler, British Columbia, the location of the 2025 Invictus Games, Harry provided a rare update on Archie and Lilibet.

“The kids are doing great. The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast,” Harry said before sharing what they do for him and Meghan on a daily basis.

“They’ve both got an incredible sense of humor. And they make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do,” Harry said, adding he’s “just very grateful to be a dad.”

Harry and Meghan Markle wanted children immediately after marrying in 2018

In his 2023 Spare memoir, Harry opened up about becoming a father. He recalled how after he and Meghan’s royal wedding in May 2018, they “didn’t want to wait.”

“We both wanted to start a family straightaway,” the now-39-year-old wrote, noting they had “demanding” jobs as working royals.

“We were working crazy hours, our jobs were demanding, the timing wasn’t ideal, but too bad,” he said. “This had always been our main priority.”

Harry went on to say the pair were concerned stressors of their daily lives would make conceiving difficult. Meghan gained a recommended five pounds after a visit to an Ayurvedic doctor.

Eventually, they found themselves waiting for the results of a home pregnancy test at Nottingham Cottage, their former home at Kensington Palace, which came back positive.

Harry and Meghan went on to welcome Archie on May 6, 2019, and Lilibet on June 4, 2021.