'The Masked Singer' Season 10 airs in earnest on Sept. 27 after the surprise Sept. 10 episode, and fans get to see the new format. Here's what's to come.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 is back in full force, and viewers can’t wait to see which celebrities are disguised under new masks this upcoming season. Fans generally know how the show works, but the 10th season has a few format changes that will shape the competition. Here’s what to know about The Masked Singer Season 10 new format.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 has a new format

The Masked Singer Season 10 format differs slightly from what viewers have seen in the past.

In past seasons, two competitors hit the stage in costume per episode. The competitors must be celebrities, but they don’t necessarily have to know how to sing professionally. Before a competitor sings for 90 seconds, viewers and judges (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong) are given a clue package to help them correctly guess the singer’s identity beneath the mask. At the end of the episode, the least popular masked singer loses and unmasks, revealing their identity.

Each season has its twists and turns. And such remains true for The Masked Singer Season 10. This season, the show begins with three groups of singers. Each group will have their own Battle Royale semi-final episodes.

The “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell also returns during the Battle Royale episodes. The judges can ring it once this season to save a contestant who would otherwise unmask. This means that not every group will experience the bell first introduced in season 9.

Wild Card contestants return, too. These contestants stay secret and typically have fewer performances than those introduced at the start of the season, as they jump into the competition later on. Each of the three groups will get one Wild Card.

An early teaser suggested fans might see a new twist called “The Rumble.” Fox hasn’t elaborated on “The Rumble” just yet.

Also, like past seasons, season 10 features themed nights. A few of the nights include “Trolls Night,” “Harry Potter Night,” and”Elton John Night.”

All four judges remain the same in season 10, and host Nick Cannon returns. As for the masks, early previews showed Gazelle, Diver, Hawk, Bathtube, S’more, Donut, Cow, Sea Monster, Cocktail Tiki, Hibiscus, Anteater, and Candle. There are 16 masked singers in total. Like past seasons, the winner receives bragging rights and a golden trophy.

The competition begins on Wednesday, Sept. 27, after the special premiere episode on Sept. 10

The Masked Singer Season 10 format doesn’t come into play until the actual premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. While the first episode of the season kicked off on Sunday, Sept. 10, after the NFL Double Header, it served as a special episode with celebrity alums taking the stage. Additionally, fans got their first glimpse of a mask — Anonymouse — who was unmasked during the episode. Fox called the unmasking “one of the biggest unmaskings in the show’s history.”

As for the celebrity alums, Michelle Williams, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo, and Barry Zito sang in duets.

The Masked Singer Season 10 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

