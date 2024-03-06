'The Masked Singer' Season 11 fans are certain they know who's singing as Goldfish this season. Here are spoilers regarding Goldfish's identity.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 premiere is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see the first six masks to hit the stage. The premiere, “Rita We Love Your Ora,” celebrates new celebrity panelist Rita Ora taking Nicole Scherzinger’s place. And fans think they already know the identities of some singers hitting the stage. So, who is Goldfish, one of the first singers to hit the high notes this season? Here are The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding Goldfish.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 spoilers: Who is Goldfish?

The Masked Singer Season 11 premiere brings six new masks to the stage. Goldfish, Lovebird, Ugly Sweater, Starfish, and Book are the first five masks to sing, and Koala also performs as the wild card during the premiere.

So, who is Goldfish? According to The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers, fans think Goldfish has to be Vanessa Hudgens. Hudgens made her debut in film with the gritty indie flick Thirteen, but she attained fame with the Disney Channel hit film series High School Musical. She played Gabriella Montez in the series.

A clip from the premiere posted to YouTube shows Goldfish performing “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo. Fans are convinced they know the voice coming from under the Goldfish mask.

“Definitely Vanessa Hudgens,” a fan commented on the YouTube clip. “After having to watch all the High School Musicals on repeat because of my daughter, I would know that voice!”

“At first, I thought this was Kristin Chenoweth, but now I’m convinced it’s Vanessa Hudgens,” another fan commented. “Even the song is a clue. She played a character that turns into a vampire in Freaks of Nature.“

Goldfish might win the entire season

The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers indicate that Vanessa Hudgens moves on to the next round as Goldfish, so she’s not eliminated during the premiere. And fans believe she wins the entire season.

“I know we’ve heard her performance, and we know she wins,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Young singer/actor who can really sing, but very young with a good vocal range.”

“When she says, ‘I loved you truly,’ it gives away that it’s Vanessa Hudgens,” another fan on Reddit wrote. “I honestly wasn’t impressed, so she must’ve pulled out some amazing performances the rest of the season.

Goldfish’s first performance of the season appears to blow the panelists away.

“Wow, what an amazing voice,” newcomer Rita Ora says when Goldfish begins singing. Ora gives her best guess in a clip from the premiere. The British singer-songwriter threw out names like Hilary Duff and Lucy Hale, but she settled on Glee star Leah Michele.

When Goldfish starts to hit the song’s high notes, Jenny McCarthy shows how much she loves it. The performance has all four panelists on their feet, clapping and cheering by the song’s end.

Jenny McCarthy hinted at a ‘next-level’ reveal during ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 premiere

Spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 11 note that Goldfish makes it to the next round. But at least one singer will be unmasked during the season premiere. Panelist Jenny McCarthy hinted at a “next-level” reveal in the first episode.

“I am so excited, and I know we say this every season, but I’m so excited for you guys to see the first show because the reveal is that big,” McCarthy told Us Weekly. “I mean, it’s so big. It’s, like, next level.”

“In my brain, I thought, ‘You know what? There’s no way we can get that big of a celebrity,’” she continued. “It happens this season, first episode. Mind blown.”

Fans believe that Book is the first singer to become unmasked this season. But we’ll have to wait until the premiere’s end to find out.

The Masked Singer Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

