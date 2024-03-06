Fans think they know who's singing under the Starfish mask in 'The Masked Singer' Season 11. Here's their guess based on early clues and spoilers.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 is here, and fans can’t wait to see the first lineup of masked singers during the premiere. This season’s format is much like the previous season, and six new singers will hit the stage on the first night. Starfish is one of the first singers on deck, and fans think they know exactly who’s singing under the mask. So, who is Starfish? Here are The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding Starfish.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 spoilers: Who is Starfish?

The Masked Singer Season 11 premiere brings five singers and a wild card to the stage, and fans can’t wait to see who can belt out the best notes during their 90 seconds of stage time. Starfish is one of the first singers that fans will see this season. While we didn’t know much about Starfish before the premiere, fans think early previews for the season made a big mistake by revealing the singer’s identity.

So, who is Starfish? According to The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers, Starfish is award-winning actor and dancer Kate Flannery.

A fan on Reddit posted the evidence. “Lmao, the masked singer spoilers accidentally posted this (now deleted). I’m sure this edit is for Starfish,” they wrote.

Another fan explained even more evidence to support Starfish’s identity. “According to Hollywood Junket, one of the masks they went to during that taping was a season’s past guest,” they wrote. “And Ken guessed her, so I’m assuming he’s correct, and by the trailer of Starfish unmasking, you can clearly see red hair.”

Kate Flannery gave clues in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10

The Masked Singer Season 11 likely features Kate Flannery singing as Starfish in the premiere, according to spoilers. And this isn’t the first time fans have seen her as part of the show. In season 10, she, among other celebrities, was featured as a clue giver.

Fans know Flannery for her role as Meredith Palmer in The Office, and she also took on guest roles in Magnum P.I. and Young Sheldon. Flannery also voiced the character Barb in Steven Universe, and she competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 28.

Additional spoilers suggest Flannery makes it through the premiere and moves on to the next stage of the competition. Unfortunately, the masked singer singing as Book doesn’t make it through. Previews show host Nick Cannon unmasking Book, which appears to happen on the first night of the singing competition.

These other masks hit the stage during the premiere

The Masked Singer Season 11 premiere features performances from six masks. The Group A masks include Goldfish, Lovebird, Ugly Sweater, Book, and Starfish. Additionally, fans will see the wild card mask — Koala — hit the stage on the first night.

The premiere night is titled “Rita We Love Your Ora” to celebrate new panelist Rita Ora. Ora joins previous panelists Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong, and she’s extremely excited to give her best guesses regarding who’s singing under the masks. The British singer-songwriter previously was a panelist for five seasons of the U.K. version of the show.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ora said the “reveals” were her favorite part of the season. “Some of these singers are crazy good, and you’re like, how is this even real?” she said. “So, you tend to genuinely start wanting these characters to win. You’re like, I can’t believe I want this beetroot or whatever it is to win.”

The Masked Singer Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

