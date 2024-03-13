'The Masked Singer' Season 11 fans think they might know who's singing as the Beets. Here's who fans suspect.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 features Group B performances during “Wizard of Oz Night” on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Afghan Hound, the Beets, Miss Cleocatra, and Gumball take the stage to potentially advance to the next round. And fans think they might already know who’s singing as the Beets despite few clues ahead of the episode airing. So, who are the Beets? Here’s what fans think.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding the Beets.]

Who are the Beets in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11? Fans think they could be this comedic duo

The Beets in 'The Masked Singer' Season 11

The Masked Singer Season 11 Group B singers hit the stage for “Wizard of Oz Night,” and fans are excited to see the Beets. Early photos of the Beets show they’re a singing duo, which will liven up the evening. While Fox didn’t release early clips of the Beets singing together, they did release a segment showing how the four panelists reacted after the Beets took the stage.

Rita Ora mentions that the Beets are “best friends,” which must be said in their clue package. She also indicated that the duo is in the comedy world and has their own podcast.

So, who could it be? Fans on Reddit think Rhett James McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln “Link” Neal III, better known as Rhett and Link, could be the singers. The duo has a comedy YouTube channel called “Good Mythical Morning” with over 18 million subscribers. They’re also musicians, and they frequently sing songs on their channel.

“They have a podcast (Link technically has two, as he has one with his dad), dynamic brotherly duo, comedy, and the mythical cookbook just launched earlier this week …,” a fan on Reddit wrote, further proving the theory.

Other fans guessed Jonathan and Drew Scott from Property Brothers or even country-pop duo Dan + Shay. Dan + Shay are currently filming The Voice as the new set of coaches, so it makes sense that they might have filmed The Masked Singer ahead of time for additional press.

Ken Jeong makes the ‘all-time worst guess’ for the Beets, according to Robin Thicke

While The Masked Singer Season 11 fans have an excellent guess for the Beets, Ken Jeong’s guess leaves something to be desired.

“I feel like this is a legendary that has known each other,” Jeong says while the judges try to figure out who’s singing as the Beets. “And one of my favorite duos of all time, K-Ci & JoJo, it could be something like that.”

Unfortunately, fans hate this guess. The camera pans to the audience, and several audience members are booing and giving Jeong a thumbs-down.

“Stop laughing at me!” Jeong says as the audience expresses disapproval.

“This ain’t no damn K-Ci & JoJo,” host Nick Cannon adds.

“This might be an all-time worst guess,” Robin Thicke says.

“Sit down!” Jenny McCarthy says to Jeong.

Rita Ora has a better guess. “If I go down the comedy route, right?” she says. “They have a podcast called SmartLess, right? And they play brothers in Arrested Development. Please, please, because I love them — Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.”

‘Wizard of Oz Night’ includes LeAnn Rimes and themed costumes

The Masked Singer Season 11 Group B singers will give fans plenty to talk about — as will the theme of the evening. “Wizard of Oz Night” has Jenny McCarthy dressing up as Glinda the Good Witch, Rita Ora as Dorothy, and Ken Jeong as the Cowardly Lion. The promo shows host Nick Cannon descending toward the audience in a hot air balloon.

Of course, the night wouldn’t be complete without a guest singer. LeAnn Rimes, who won The Masked Singer Season 4 as the Sun, will belt out her beautiful version of “Over the Rainbow.”

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

