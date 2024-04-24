'The Masked Singer' Season 11 Group B singers take the stage on 'Girl Group Night,' and the Group B finals are coming soon. Who wins?

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 continues with the Group B singers on “Girl Group Night” on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Gumball, Beets, Miss Cleocatra, and the wild card, Seal, will take the stage, hoping to continue in the competition. There can only be one winner for Group B. So, who will beat the competition and move on to the quarterfinals? Fans think they know which singer defeats the rest.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding the Group B finals.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11: Group B winner, revealed

The Masked Singer Season 11 brings the Group B singers back on “Girl Group Night,” and fans can’t wait to see them reclaim the stage. Gumball, Beets, and Miss Cleocatra performed on “The Wizard of Oz Night,” and their talent allowed them to make it past the Group B premiere. Now, the three singers will again hit the stage with the wild card, Seal.

“Girl Group Night” will bring the fun, as the panelists even get into it with a group performance of “Wannabe” by Spice Girls. Rita Ora and Robin Thicke command the stage with their powerful voices, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Ken Jeong are the perfect, hilarious backup dancers and vocalists.

As for the singers, fans think they know who’s winning Group B. According to spoilers posted to Reddit, Miss Cleocatra likely unmasks on “Girl Group Night,” revealing her identity. This means Gumball, Seal, and Beets move on to the Group B finals, “Soundtrack of My Life Night.” Fans on Reddit suspect Gumball and Seal move on to the top two while Beets unmask.

As for the Group B winner, it seems highly likely that it’s Gumball. Fans found evidence early on in the competition that shows Gumball makes it to the quarterfinals and finale of the season.

Who’s singing as Gumball?

So, who’s singing under the Gumball mask in The Masked Singer Season 11?

Fans are sure it’s Scott Porter from Friday Night Lights, especially after the clue package revealed during “Wizard of Oz Night.”

“Just like the Tin Man, my heart took quite a beating, because my yellow brick road to success came with zero directions,” Gumball said while a graphic of the American South lit up on the screen. “I knew I wanted to end up on the stage but didn’t know how to make that happen, so, I did anything and everything to get an audience. I beatboxed on the street, I performed at theme parks, and I even got booed off the stage at a competition for winning.”

“I’m on the Scott Porter train here,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “So many of the clues fit him, and he’s sung in movies before. He’s also done a ton of voice acting in video games of multiple superheroes. Plus, his character was named Rusty in The To Do List.”

When is ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 finale?

The Masked Singer Season 11 finale will be here before fans know it.

The Group B singers perform on “Girl Group Night” on April 24, 2024. The following week, the Group B finals happen on “Soundtrack of My Life Night.” On May 8, 2024, the quarterfinals air, and the semifinals air on May 15, 2024.

This puts the finale on May 22, 2024.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

