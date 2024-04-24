Fans think they know who's singing as Miss Cleocatra in 'The Masked Singer' Season 11. Here's who they confidently guessed.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 continues with Group B masks on “Girl Group Night,” and fans can’t wait to see the singers take the stage. The evening features performances from Miss Cleocatra, Beets, Gumball, and the wild card, Seal. So, who sings as Miss Cleocatra? Fans are certain it’s this star from Black-ish.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding the identity of Miss Cleocatra and the Group B finals.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11: Who Is Miss Cleocatra?

The Masked Singer Season 11 “Girl Group Night” is sure to bring a smile to fans’ faces. The night opens with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke putting on a performance of the Spice Girls’ anthem “Wannabe.” Ora and Thicke command the stage with their incredible performances while Jeong and McCarthy-Wahlberg add comic relief. The panelists are bathed in pink and purple light to celebrate feminity.

Miss Cleocatra, Beets, Gumball, and the wild card, Seal, performant on “Girl Group Night.” Fans saw Miss Cleocatra take the stage on “The Wizard of Oz Night,” and that’s also where her first clue package was revealed.

“Are you a good witch or a bad witch? It’s taken me some time to figure that out,” Miss Cleocatra says in her clue package while motioning to an hourglass. “Long ago, I was living life in technicolor. But I always worried that the empire I built could all crumble beneath me.” She noted that she had days that went from “gorgeous rainbows to horrendous black and white.” A sign showing “Bel-Air” was also shown.

“People were calling me a national treasure,” Miss Cleocatra continued as her clue package continued in black and white. “And yet, I felt wicked ; and that’s when I got the diagnosis I never wanted but so desperately needed. And suddenly, everything became crystal clear.”

So, who is Miss Cleocatra? Fans think it’s actor Jenifer Lewis. Lewis was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which her clue package hints at. She also played Aunt Helen Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She later played Ruby Johnson in Black-ish.

“Jenifer Lewis,” a fan on YouTube commented. “The Bel-Air clue was for her being Will’s aunt on Fresh Prince. The diagnosis she was talking about was her bipolar disorder.”

How far does Miss Cleocatra get in the competition?

Miss Cleocatra on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 | Michael Becker/Fox

So, how far does Miss Cleocatra get in The Masked Singer Season 11? While fans adore Jenifer Lewis and love that she’s performing on the show, she likely doesn’t make it past “Girl Group Night.”

According to spoilers posted to Reddit, Gumball, Beets, and Seal are likely safe after “Girl Group Night,” meaning fans should expect to see Lewis unmasked. Then, during the Group B finale, Gumball and Seal are likely safe, meaning Beets will unmask. Gumball likely wins the Group B finale.

Who’s been unmasked so far in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11?

The Masked Singer Season 11 has brought legendary stars to the stage. Here’s who’s been unmasked so far:

Kevin Hart sang as Book.

Afghan Hound sang as Savannah Chrisley.

Spaghetti & Meatballs sang as Joe Bastianich.

Sir Lion sang as Billy Bush.

Lizard sang as Sisqó.

Lovebird sang as Colton Underwood.

Koala sang as DeMarcus Ware.

Ugly Sweater sang as Charlie Wilson.

Starfish sang as Kate Flannery.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

