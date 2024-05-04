Angela Deem has generated plenty of controversy since she joined the 90 Day Fiancé franchise in 2018. She and her fiancé (and later husband) Michael Ilesanmi’s volatile relationship has been marked by massive fights, cheating accusations, multiple breakups, and visa drama. But the couple’s latest drama might have been too much for TLC, leading to rumors that Angela had been fired from the show.

Michael Ilesanmi’s strange disappearance was the latest drama for him and Angela Deem

In late 2023, Michael finally made it to the U.S. following years of delays. But it wasn’t happily ever after for him and Angela.

Just two months after Michael arrived in America, Angela took to social media to claim that her husband was missing. She said he had left her home in rural Georgia without his phone, wallet, or identification and that the police were searching for him.

“He’s my husband and I love him and I don’t know where he’s at,” she said in a YouTube live with 90 Day blogger John Yates.

Soon after, Michael resurfaced. He contacted the police and said he wanted nothing to do with Angela, telling them that he feared for his life. Angela was livid.

“I’m f*cking mad as hell now,” she said in another video.

“He planned this from the get-go. He’s a sneaky son of a b*tch,” she added, implying that Michael had used her to get a visa that would allow him to move to the U.S.

Was Angela Deem fired from ‘90 Day Fiancé’?

Angela insisted that Michael’s claims he’d been mistreated were false. But after the couple’s latest drama, some 90 Day fans began to wonder if TLC had cut ties with them for good.

Though Angela and Michael were announced as cast members for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, they’ve barely appeared in any of the episodes that have aired so far. They also haven’t been featured on the show’s official Instagram account for months. However, the pair is still included in the season 8 cast list on the TLC website. It’s possible the network is saving their story for future episodes.

Angela says rumors that she’s been fired from 90 Day Fiancé are false. “Lies,” she wrote in reply to a commenter on Instagram who said she would no longer appear on the show. She also told another person that her episode would be “coming soon.”

The 90 Day star also addressed the drama between her and Michael when she joined a live stream from YouTuber Auntie’s Advice on April 26. She hinted there was more to her and Michael’s story than people realized.

“Stay tuned,” she said. “I am not fired. I am here to tell y’all … I’m not fired. I’m coming soon. Just pay attention to the episodes closely. It was a living hell.”

“I’m coming back,” she added. “I’m just getting started.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

