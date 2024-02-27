Michael Ilesamni from '90 Day Fiancé' has been missing since Friday, Feb. 23, his wife Angela Deem says.

Michael Ilesanmi from 90 Day Fiancé is missing, his wife Angela Deem says. The TLC star says she last saw her Nigerian husband on Friday, Feb. 23.

Angela Deem says the police are looking for Michael Ilesanmi

Michael and Angela of ’90 Day Fiance’ | TLC via YouTube

“Michael’s been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can’t find him,” Angela said in a TikTok live on Feb. 26 (via In Touch Weekly).

90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates traveled to Angela’s home in Hazlehurst, Ga., after he learned of Michael’s disappearance. In a YouTube live, he said that Michael vanished on Friday when Angela went to the store. He left with “nothing, not any ID … no wallet, nothing,” just the “clothes on his back.” Michael also left behind his phone and his passport.

Later, Angela joined the live to talk about Michael’s disappearance. She alternated between worry for Michael’s safety and fear that he may have abandoned her intentionally.

“I’m just worried about his safety. If he left on his own this is very cruel,” she said. “If he hasn’t, this is what I’m scared [about] … Has he done something again behind my back, or is he really hurt?”

Whatever the circumstances of his disappearance, she just wants to know he’s OK.

“He’s my husband and I love him and I don’t know where he’s at,” she said. “As long as he’s safe, just call us. The police are involved. This is beyond what the f*ck is going on.”

“We know he’s deceitful, but I don’t think he would go this far and not call at least my daughter,” Angela added.

Michael has been in the U.S. since December 2023

Angela and Michael joined the cast of ​​90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in season 2, which aired in 2018. They’ve since become fixtures in the 90 Day universe, appearing on multiple spinoffs. The show’s cameras have documented their tumultuous relationship, including long periods of separation and difficulty obtaining a visa for Michael.

Michael and Angela first met online and started dating, but he was unable to obtain a fiancé visa that would allow him to come to the U.S. They married in January 2020 in Nigeria, but the coronavirus pandemic kept them apart for years. Meanwhile, Angela questioned her husband’s “shady” behavior and worried he was unfaithful. They appeared to be on the verge of divorce but reconciled during an appearance on 2023’s 90 Day: The Last Resort.

In a teaser (via YouTube) for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Michael finally secures an interview for a spousal visa that would allow him to move to the U.S. That process was apparently successful, and Michael has been in the U.S. since Dec. 22, 2023.

Now, Angela is warning that Michael’s sudden disappearance could cause problems with ICE.

“If Michael is really missing and doesn’t contact us, immigration can take over,” she said. “That’s all I can tell you.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office and TLC for comment on Michael’s disappearance but did not hear back by the time of publication.

