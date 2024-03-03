'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 8 will follow Rob and Sophie and Ashley and Manuel after their weddings.

Two more couples are joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8. Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra and Ashley Michelle and Manuel Vélez will appear on the upcoming season of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, which premieres March 17 on TLC.

Rob and Sophie join ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 8

Sophie, 24, and Rob, 33, made their 90 Day Fiancé debut in season 10. After connecting online, Sophie, a social media influencer, moved from London to LA to be with Rob. But when she arrived in the U.S., she was alarmed by his tiny studio apartment, which didn’t even have an attached bathroom.

Rob’s questionable living situation turned out to be the least of the couple’s problems. They argued over her bisexuality, whether they should have kids, and his sexually explicit online conversations with other women.

Despite their problems, Rob and Sophie did eventually tie the knot. They married in June 2023 in a small beachfront ceremony in Santa Barbara.

“We’re excited about the companionship and being able to go through life with someone by our side,” Sophie told People.

Rob and Sophie are husband and wife now, but will they overcome their issues and make their marriage work?

Ashley and Manuel will also appear on the TLC show

Ashley, 33, and Manuel, 36, were also part of the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 cast. The couple first dated when Ashley met Manuel a decade ago while studying abroad in Ecuador. They broke up after she returned to the U.S. but reconnected years later. Manuel moved to New York to be with Ashley, where he struggled to reconcile his Catholic beliefs with her “witchy” practices of tarot and astrology. They also clashed over his relationship with his family in the U.S. and that he hadn’t introduced her to his two children, ages 12 and 14.

While Ashley and Manuel faced serious obstacles in their relationship, they refused to call it quits. Their Florida wedding was seen on the Feb. 25 episode of 90 Day Fiancé. Now, fans can see what’s next for the couple on the upcoming season of Happily Ever After?

Who else is part of the ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ cast

Rob and Sophie and Ashley and Manuel join the other seven couples already confirmed to be part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 cast: Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Mahmoud El Sherbiny and Nicole Sherbiny, Kobe and Emily, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, and Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone.

Two of those couples have made headlines in recent days.

On Feb. 21, Mahmoud El Erbirny was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence against his wife Nicole, Us Weekly reported.

On Feb. 26, Angela Deem announced that her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, had vanished just two months after arriving in the U.S. Soon after, she revealed he’d been found safe. However, he’d told police he wanted nothing to do with his wife, reportedly telling them that he feared for his life.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres Sunday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.