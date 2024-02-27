Michael Ilesanmi has resurfaced after vanishing on Feb. 23, but he apparently wants nothing to do with his wife Angela Deem.

Missing 90 Day Fiancé cast member Michael Ilesanmi has been found several days after vanishing from his home in Georgia.

“Michael is safe. There’s the good news. He reached out to the police,” 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates revealed in a YouTube live with Michael’s wife Angela Deem on Feb. 26.

Michael Ilesanmi from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ disappeared on Feb. 23

On Monday, Angela took to social media to let her followers know that her husband Michael had been missing for several days. On Friday, Feb. 23, she left her home in Hazlehurst, Ga. to go to the store. When she returned, Michael was gone. He left the home – which is in a rural part of the state – with little cash and no phone, passport, or other form of ID, she said.

Angela was unsure if Michael had left voluntarily or if something more sinister had happened. The couple has been married for four years, but Michael only arrived in the U.S. in late December 2023.

​​“I’m just worried about his safety. If he left on his own this is very cruel,” she said during an earlier YouTube live with Yates. “If he hasn’t, this is what I’m scared [about] … Has he done something again behind my back, or is he really hurt?”

“He’s my husband and I love him and I don’t know where he’s at,” she added. “As long as he’s safe, just call us. The police are involved.”

Michael told police he feared his wife Angela Deem

Shortly after Angela announced that Michael had disappeared, Michael reached out to the police to let them know he was OK. The authorities verified his identity and then let Angela know he was safe.

“He did have a burner phone or another phone that nobody knew about and on that phone, he had pictures of his passport that he left. They verified his ID. It’s him,” Yates said.

While Michael was fine, he did not want to speak to his wife.

“He told the police he was in fear for his life,” Yates said. “Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location.”

Angela insisted that she had ever mistreated Michael. Speaking offscreen during the YouTube live, she said that initially, she was just fearful for her husband’s well-being.

“I’m f*cking mad as hell now. Tell the truth. I was worried sick that he was hurt,” Angela said.

The TLC star calls her husband ‘sneaky’

Angela and Michael | 90 Day Fiancé via YouTube

Now that Michael has resurfaced, Angela feels betrayed.

“He planned this from the get-go. He’s a sneaky son of a b*tch,” she said. Angela also claimed that Michael had taken cash and a diamond ring with him the day he left.

Angela speculated that Michael, who is originally from Nigeria, was fabricating the abuse claims as a way to remain in the United States.

“Where’s the evidence [of abuse] at?” Angela asked. “Cause it never happened.”

Michael and Angela are set to appear in the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which premieres March 17 on TLC. In a teaser for the new episodes, Michael finally secures a spousal visa interview after years of delays. That interview was apparently successful, with Michael finally arriving in the U.S. late last year. Now, less than two months after his arrival in the country, Angela says that she’s done with her marriage for good.

“I loved him. I really did … Honestly, I’m hurt that he did that. And I love him,” she said. “But I can’t take him back. Because what he did here proves that he doesn’t give a f*ck.”

