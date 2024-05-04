‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ series finale airs May 6 

The team must track down those responsible for a deadly ambush in the series finale of 'NCIS: Hawai'i.'

The NCIS: Hawai’i team is about to wrap up its final case. CBS has canceled the island-set NCIS spinoff after three seasons, with the last-ever episode of the CBS drama set to air on Monday, May 6.

NCIS: Hawai’i’s three-season run will come to an end in just a few days with the second half of a two-part finale event.

“Divided We Fall” airs Monday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It will also stream live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on-demand the day after the episode airs for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

What to expect from the last episode of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

The NCIS: Hawai’i series finale picks up in the aftermath of a terrorist attack with a deadly bioweapon that happened in last week’s “Spill the Tea.” Russian bioweapons expert Alexi Volkhoff – aka The Chemist – was murdered while being held in a secret government facility. The NCIS team in Hawai’i teamed up with NCIS Elite agents to investigate the crime.

It turned out that Volkhoff had been working on a substance dubbed Compound X, which had the potential to kill thousands of people. Thanks to a tip from the Russian mob, the agents were able to find his lab. They infiltrated the lab, bringing along Volkhoff’s assistant, Dr. Cruz, to help secure the compound. But Cruz wasn’t to be trusted. At the last moment, she double-crossed them and released the compound, killing the NCIS Elite agents while Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) looked on helplessly from a locked room.

In “Divided We Fall,” the NCIS team will have to track down the mysterious terrorist group behind the attack before they can strike again with the deadly Compound X.

One ‘NCIS’ insider wants to see Jane Tennant return to the franchise

The upcoming episode of NCIS: Hawai’i was not originally intended to be a series finale. The episode will tease what would have been a fourth season, according to Deadline. However, it reportedly will not end on a cliffhanger.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens to Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant and the rest of the NCIS Hawai’i team in the series finale. But even though the show is ending, some in the NCIS universe are hopeful the characters won’t be gone for good.

“You never know what the motivating factors are, but I’m hoping that those characters, because we still have the mothership as we call it, we still have NCIS: Sydney, and who knows, those characters may turn up,” Rocky Carroll, who plays NCIS boss Leon Vance on the original series, told TV Insider. “I mean, LL COOL J’s character came from Los Angeles and was in Hawai’i. So who’s to say that Vanessa Lachey’s character wouldn’t show up somewhere in the NCIS universe again?”

