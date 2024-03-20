The good news keeps coming for NCIS fans. NCIS: Sydney, the first international series in the popular franchise, has been renewed for season 2.

‘NCIS: Sydney’ renewed for season 2

Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Lewis Fitz-Gerald as Richard Rankin in ‘NCIS: Sydney’ | Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

On March 19, CBS announced that it had renewed NCIS: Sydney for a second season, which will air during the 2024-25 broadcast season. The renewal corresponds with a season 2 order from Paramount+ Australia.

NCIS: Sydney premiered in November 2023. The show was originally created for Paramount+ Australia, but it earned a spot on CBS’s fall schedule due to the Hollywood strikes. It was a ratings success, averaging 8 million viewers per episode across different platforms.

“The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories, and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under.”

“WE ARE COMING BACK FOR SEASON 2 BABY!!! NCIS: Sydney has been renewed for Season 2 on @cbstv and @paramountplusau,” series star Todd Lasance wrote on Instagram after the renewal was announced. “Still feels like a dream……. Thank you to every single one of you who tuned in and supported us!! Cannot wait to step back on set with our squad!”

“Season [2] baby,” wrote Lasance’s co-star Olivia Swann on her Instagram. “We’re getting the fam back together! So happy. So excited. So grateful.”

What to expect from ‘NCIS: Sydney’ Season 2

The first season of NCIS: Sydney ended on a cliffhanger, with the episode’s final moments suggesting that Rankin (Lewis Fitz-Gerald) was involved in the plot to kidnap JD’s (Lasance) son.

Season 2 will “invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick,” Morgan O’Neill, executive producer and showrunner for Endemol Shine Australia, said. “This will be even more important as we see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon…”

New ‘NCIS’ shows are coming to CBS and Paramount+

The NCIS: Sydney renewal news comes on the heels of two other big announcements in the NCIS world.

Earlier this year, CBS revealed that it had ordered a new show titled NCIS: Origins. The prequel series will star Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in his early days as an NCIS agent at Camp Pendleton. It will premiere during the 2024-25 broadcast season.

Fans can also look forward to the return of Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo. They’ll reprise their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David in an as-yet-untitled streaming series for Paramount+.

NCIS: Sydney Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.