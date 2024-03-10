CBS has found its young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Austin Stowell will play the iconic character in the upcoming NCIS prequel series NCIS: Origins.

Austin Stowell cast as Gibbs in ‘NCIS: Origins’

NCIS: Origins will follow Gibbs during his early days as an NCIS agent. The show, which received a straight-to-series order earlier this year, will premiere during the 2024-25 broadcast season.

Stowell’s previous TV credits include A Friend of the Family, The Hating Game, and Breathe. He also starred in Hulu’s limited series Catch 22, the Steven Spielberg anthology series Amazing Stories, and Public Morals. His feature film credits include Battle of the Sexes, Bridge of Spies, This Tempting Madness, 12 Strong, and Whiplash. Stowell also appeared in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Mark Harmon starred as Gibbs on NCIS for 19 seasons. Harmon’s son, Sean Harmon, portrayed the character in several flashback sequences. Mark Harmon will serve as the new show’s narrator and executive producer. The younger Harmon is also an executive producer on NCIS: Origins.

​​“The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself,” Sean Harmon said. “I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina [Lucita Monreal], David [J. North], and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character.”

What is the ‘NCIS’ prequel about?

NCIS: Origins will begin in 1991, years before the events of NCIS. It focuses on a young Gibbs as he starts his career as a new special agent at the fledging NIS office at Camp Pendleton. There, he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

“We are elated and honored to continue the expansion of the NCIS universe in such a unique and unexpected way,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said when the show was announced in January 2024. “Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ early years in NCIS: Origins, which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones.”

NCIS: Origins isn’t the only NCIS spinoff currently in the works. On Feb. 28, Paramount+ announced it had ordered an untitled NCIS series focusing on Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo. Former NCIS cast members Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will star in the 10-episode series, which will pick up with Ziva and Tony living in Paris with their daughter Tali following their departures from NCIS.

When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe. As they try to figure out who is after them, they might even learn to trust each other again, perhaps allowing them to finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

