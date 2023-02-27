Michael Weatherly Continues to Tease a Ziva and Tony Reunion on ‘NCIS’

Michael Weatherly’s long-standing role as Agent Tony DiNozzo on NCIS came to a close in 2016, but he didn’t stay away from the small-screen for long. He quickly took on the lead role in the CBS drama Bull, which ran for several years. But now that Bull has ended, fans are clamoring for his return and recent Twitter posts by Weatherly suggest they may get their wish sooner than they thought.

Along with Weatherly’s potential return to the epic crime drama, the actor continues to tease that NCIS fans might get a Ziva (Cote de Pablo) and Tony reunion as well.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

This is not the first time Michael Weatherly has teased an ‘NCIS’ reunion

In 2016, Michael Weatherly bid farewell to his iconic character Tony DiNozzo on NCIS. But the actor’s absence from the small-screen was short-lived as he quickly took the lead in Bull. Fast forward to 2023 and Weatherly has announced that his time as Dr. Jason Bull has come to an end, sparking speculation that he might return to the role that made him a household name on NCIS.

The return of Weatherly to NCIS remains unconfirmed by both the actor and CBS, but avid fans following the actor on social media have had their suspicions for some time.

This is something Anthony DiNozzo and Michael Weatherly would be reading simultaneously https://t.co/qsj6TJU3eD — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) February 19, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Weatherly revealed that he is ready to “pursue new creative challenges,” sparking speculation that his return to NCIS is already in the works.

“Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” he wrote.

Ever since he left NCIS, Weatherly has continued to mention his former co-stars on social media. This includes sharing behind-the-scenes photos of the crime drama as well as images of him and his former co-star, Mark Harmon.

Michael Weatherly reveals that he’s already working on a new project…and fans believe he’s returning to ‘NCIS’

Once again taking to social media, Weatherly dropped the news that he has been hard at work on a secret project in Los Angeles. The NCIS alum didn’t offer too many details, but fans are convinced he is going to reprise his role on the show.

“After a whirlwind few days in LA I’m back in NYC,” he wrote on Twitter. “Happy to report that lots of interesting things are happening on the work front… stay tuned!”

“And that’s the story about how I ended up wearing this tie!” (⁦@EmilyWickersham⁩ and ⁦@SeanHMurray⁩ patiently enduring one more in the endless babblefest) pic.twitter.com/gqd5DpNyu2 — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) February 21, 2023

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the actor displaying a red sign with the words, “Sensitive surface, use caution.” This could be a clue about his new role, but fans were quick to speculate that he’s returning to NCIS.

There’s no doubt fans would be thrilled to see Weatherly back in action. Apart from reprising his role as Agent DiNozzo, viewers are also hoping to get an on-screen reunion between him and Cote de Pablo’s Agent Ziva David.

What about that rumored Tony and Ziva spinoff?

In addition to Weatherly’s return to NCIS, there has also been a lot of chatter about him starring in a spinoff with de Pablo. CBS has yet to confirm that such a project is in the works, but it’s entirely possible given the popularity of the characters.

Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”! https://t.co/K2RQOqjL4E — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 1, 2023

CBS just canceled NCIS: LA, a move that could give way to a new spinoff. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time that the network has canceled a spinoff and launched another one shortly after.

Until something official is announced, NCIS fans will have to keep their fingers crossed that Ziva and Tony will reunite on the hit crime drama in the near future.