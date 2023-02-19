Kate Middleton Diffused an Awkward Moment at the BAFTAs With 3 Words

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton remarked on it being “so quiet” as she and Prince William entered Royal Albert Hall for the 2019 BAFTA Awards.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to attend the BAFTA Awards on Feb. 19, 2023.

The couple’s 2023 BAFTAs appearance will mark their first time at the ceremony since 2020.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Tim Ireland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton to the rescue. As she and Prince William gear up for the 2023 BAFTA Awards, revisit the 2019 ceremony when the now-Princess of Wales navigated some awkwardness with a joke. Ahead, what three words Kate used to make light of the moment and details on her and the Prince of Wales’ 2023 BAFTA appearance.

William and Kate walked the red carpet at the 2019 BAFTA Awards

Red carpet moments are somewhat rare for William and Kate. They happen on occasion, but one that can almost always be expected on their calendar is the BAFTAs.

William’s president of BAFTA — the British Academy of Film and Television Arts — and has been since 2010. As such, he and Kate have attended the annual ceremony, which is similar to the Academy Awards, for years.

In 2019, the pair attended the BAFTAs, walking the red carpet before heading inside Albert Hall in London, England, for the ceremony. William wore a tuxedo, while Kate donned an Alexander McQueen gown. So when did the awkward moment happen? When William and Kate walked to their seats.

Kate Middleton remarked on how ‘quiet’ it was when she and Prince William took their seats at the 2019 BAFTAs

Now for the awkward moment that Kate joked about at the 2019 BAFTAs. As the now-41-year-old and William, 40, entered Royal Albert Hall, guests watched silently as the couple walked to their seats.

Claire Foy, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the early seasons of The Crown, reportedly flashed a smile at William and Kate (via Harper’s Bazaar). Others could be seen with their phones in hand, seemingly taking photos or videos of the couple’s entrance.

When cameras panned to William and Kate taking their seats, the mother of three could be seen remarking on the crowd’s silence to a woman nearby. “It’s so quiet!” Kate whispered with a laugh.

The 2023 BAFTAs mark William and Kate’s first time at the ceremony since 2020

We're getting ready to welcome our attendees to the #EEBAFTAs this Sunday! ✨



Who are you most excited to see?! ?



? https://t.co/CcxlJWRT00 pic.twitter.com/GIQ8t69F4L — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 14, 2023

It’s back to the BAFTAs after a two-year absence for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kensington Palace confirmed the pair’s attendance at the 2023 BAFTAs shortly before the 2023 ceremony (via Variety).

William and Kate skipped the 2021 BAFTAs because Prince Philip, husband to the queen and grandfather to William, died one day before the ceremony. In 2022, “diary constraints” were said to be the reason for the couple missing the event.

At the 2023 BAFTAs, which will be held at Royal Festival Hall instead of the usual Royal Albert Hall, William and Kate will meet the winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees backstage after the ceremony.

The 2023 BAFTAs begin at 2 p.m. EST on Feb. 19.