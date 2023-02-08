A Body Language Expert Broke Down That Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Awkwardness at the Grammys

After going viral at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, a body language expert has analyzed those tense Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck interactions. Ahead, an analysis of J. Lo’s “knee-jerk” response to Affleck’s whisper and what was reportedly going on with the couple the night of the Grammys.

Jennifer Lopez’s reaction to Ben Affleck’s whisper wasn’t the ‘normal A-list routine,’ a body language expert says

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

According to body language expert, Judi James, the Shotgun Wedding star and her Oscar-winning husband’s whispers weren’t the typical “A-list routine.”

“The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” James told Page Six.

But, as she explained, that’s now what the pair’s interaction looked like. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s whisper looks much more firm and knee-jerk, though,” James said. “Her head whipped around to suggest what he had said shocked her. One of her hands grabbed her own knee while the other clutched Ben’s leg in what looked like a control gesture.”

As the 53-year-old spoke, “she seemed to tap in on the chest with the back of her hand, which looks like a reproachful checking gesture rather than a passionate one.”

James also called Affleck and Lopez’s “lack of after-smiles” a hint they were irritated.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck weren’t friendly with nearby Trevor Noah at the Grammy Awards suggesting fun

Trevor Noah, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck | John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Grammy Awards might’ve had lively performances and J. Lo presenting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, but the fun didn’t seem to extend to the crowd. At least, where Lopez and Affleck were concerned.

Cameras showed “no glances with knowing grins or nods to Trevor Noah,” James said of The Daily Show star who, at one point, sat next to Lopez and Affleck. Nor was there any “doubling up in shared joke laughter.”

According to a lip reader, J.Lo told Affleck to “stop” just as Noah, the ceremony’s host, sat down next to them (via Daily Mail). The Hustlers star didn’t stop there. The lip reader claimed she appeared to say, “Look more friendly. Look motivated,” to which Affleck seemingly replied, “I might.”

Jennifer Lopez had the ‘best time’ with a reportedly ‘tired’ Ben Affleck

After Affleck went viral for not looking happy at the Grammy Awards alongside a cheery J. Lo, the Maid in Manhattan alum took to social media. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring footage of the pair at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, ET reported tiredness as the cause of Affleck’s somber facial expressions. “Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired,” a “source” told the outlet. “He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn’t his usual self.”

“Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from,” the “source” continued. “Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together.”

Lopez, they added, “knows how supportive Ben is towards [sic] her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn’t his thing to be out at events all the time,” before concluding the Marry Me star is “appreciative” of Affleck’s “support” when they’re “out” or “at home.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.