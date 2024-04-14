Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to head to the UK together in early May -- and supposedly he uttered seven words that convinved the duchess to join him.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make their first trip to the United Kingdom as a couple since 2022. The last time the Duchess of Sussex stepped foot in Harry’s home country was back in September 2022 when the two attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Now, Harry and Meghan are returning, and rumor has it that Harry uttered one seven-word phrase to his wife to convince her to accompany him on the trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has always been supportive of Harry’s Invictus Games

Although Meghan might not love traveling to the UK, she has been a staunch supporter of all of Harry’s business and charitable ventures since the two met. She has traveled around the world with Harry for his Invictus Games, and now, the two are set to attend a ceremony for the event to be held in the UK on May 8.

However, it isn’t so easy for Meghan to return to Great Britain. The duchess had a difficult time being accepted by Harry’s country, with the media often portraying her in a negative light. But a source close to the couple said it only took seven words to convince Meghan to make the trip: “I don’t want to do this alone.”

A source told Express that Harry expressed his thoughts to Meghan, and it supposedly solidified her appearance. But the source adds that the question remains whether the couple’s kids will join them. “The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone.” Harry recently lost a lawsuit against Britain’s Home Office regarding taxpayer-funded security, and his biggest qualm with bringing his family to the UK has been that he’s worried his wife and children won’t be safe. Harry and Meghan have private security in the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip could present great opportunities

Harry and Meghan’s choice to visit the UK together comes at the perfect time to mend the royal rift. Some things are greater than arguments, and both King Charles’ and Kate Middleton’s health situations might be just enough to convince Harry and his brother, Prince William, to make amends. Harry and William have not spoken much in the last few years, though there have been rumors that Kate’s cancer diagnosis has changed that.

We likely won’t officially know whether Harry’s whole family will join him in the UK until the day they arrive. And even then, they might keep Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet entirely out of the spotlight, leaving people to wonder whether they’re there or not. But the world is certainly hoping that the trip helps to heal the wounds between Harry and the rest of his family.