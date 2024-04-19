Prince Harry and Meghan Markle see the summer of 2024 as a 'pivot point' in their relationship with King Charles that may include a trip to Balmoral.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “ready” for Balmoral. That is if King Charles III extends an invite to the British royal family’s summer retreat. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly “ready” to RSVP yes, provided the monarch invites them to Scotland.

The summer of 2024 is a ‘pivot point’ for Harry and Meghan’s relationship with King Charles

It looks like summer 2024 is a time for royal reconciliations. Harry and Meghan are gearing up to improve things between them and King Charles this summer, an entertainment executive close to the couple told Express. (And, yes, perhaps even patch things up with Prince William and Kate Middleton.)

“They are looking at this summer as a pivot point to restore relations with King Charles,” the insider said. As for possibly going to Balmoral, the couple’s eagerly awaiting an invitation with the intention of accepting.

“They are ready, willing, and able to fly to Balmoral should the invitation come,” the source continued. “And they genuinely hope it does.”

Not only do Harry and Meghan want to be there for the king, 75, as he continues cancer treatment, but they also want to have some quality family time. Particularly for their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

“As well as supporting the King in his battle to beat cancer,” the insider said, “they’re as anxious as he is that their children spend quality time with their grandfather.”

The king’s health has him eager to extend an ‘olive branch’ Balmoral invite to Harry and Meghan

Despite some dismissing a Balmoral invite and reunion as premature, a U.K-based senior royal source told the outlet King Charles would like to spend time with Harry, Meghan, and his youngest grandchildren in an effort to mend the years-long rift.

“It is no surprise that the King wants to extend an olive branch to his youngest son after all he has been through recently with his ill health,” the source said, referencing the monarch’s enlarged prostate procedure and subsequent cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

“Healing the rift between his sons may take longer,” they added. “But for Charles, it is natural to want to see Harry for his 40th birthday this summer — he turns 40 on Sept. 15, 2024 — “and also to want to spend time with his grandchildren.”

This comes after a report that King Charles, Harry, and Meghan agree that Archie and Lili should have the opportunity to get to know their royal relatives.

King Charles hasn’t seen Archie and Lilibet in person since 2022

If the Sussex family heads to Balmoral this summer — and it’s a big if at this point — it’ll be their first visit with the king since before he took the throne. Harry and Meghan last traveled to England with Archie and Lilibet in June 2022.

The family of four made the trip from California to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne during Platinum Jubilee weekend. It was later confirmed the then-Prince Charles visited Archie and met his granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time.

More recently, in November 2023, when King Charles turned 75, he reportedly received a touching video tribute from Archie and Lilibet.