Here's what "surprise" a royal commentator thinks the Duke of Sussex could "spring" on the Prince and Princess of Wales, but only if Meghan gives him permission to.

Prince Harry is set to return to London in May and will attend a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. At this time, it’s not certain if he will be accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, as the duchess’s appearance is still listed as “to be confirmed.”

One royal expert believes while the Duke of Sussex is in town he will try to “spring a surprise” on his brother, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) as long as Meghan gives him the OK first.

What Prince Harry could do during his visit if Meghan gives her ‘consent’

During his visit, the prince is expected to see his father, King Charles III, who announced in February that he has cancer and was undergoing treatment. This begs the question if Harry will attempt to see his sister-in-law as well after her shock cancer diagnosis.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the duke might have a plan for that but will not act on it unless Meghan allows it.

Kate Middleton shown on a TV screen while announcing she has cancer | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Fitzwilliams told The Mirror: “The Sussexes do spring surprises. This has happened before, and you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months. But I don’t think Harry would do anything without Megan’s consent.”

When speaking to The Sun, Fitzwilliams added: “The best way of resolving the rift, if it is to be resolved, is to do it privately. With Catherine and the king’s illness — that is an enormous game changer even when there are deep family rifts. The two very senior members of the royal family are very seriously ill and you can’t really predict what’s going to happen.”

Will and Kate’s friends say that’s not what the princess needs during her recovery

But a reunion with Harry isn’t something William and Kate are reportedly open to, especially not at this time while the princess is focusing on her recovery.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry attend the commemoration of the Battle of the Somme | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

One of the Waleses’ friends recently told the Daily Beast: “Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids. A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that.”

Another pal added: “They have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry and are content to let sleeping dogs lie.”

The Sussexes released a brief statement following the princess’s news that read: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

When asked if the Prince of Wales had any contact with his brother recently as some reports have claimed or if he wanted Harry to apologize for the attacks launched against him and Kate, one friend replied: “They have bigger things to worry about.”