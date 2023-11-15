Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at odds with the royal family for several years now. And with the passing of King Charles’ 75th birthday and no trip to the UK for Harry, it became obvious that the royals still were not on good terms with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, a recent response to Charles’ birthday — involving Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — might suggest Harry and Meghan feel more love for Charles than we realized. And the kids could be the way the whole family comes together.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince Archie | Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet reportedly sent King Charles a touching birthday video

Charles turned 75 on November 14, but not without controversy. There were rumors that Harry and Meghan had decided not to accept an invite from Charles to his party, but a spokesperson for the couple claimed they never received an invite to any party. It seemed that Charles and Harry still were not in a good place. And while that does appear to remain the case, it looks like Harry and Meghan aren’t letting their own conflicts with the royal family interfere with their children’s relationship with their grandpa.

According to Express, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet sent their grandfather a heartwarming video wishing him a happy birthday, though there are few details as to what Archie and Lili said. However, it suggests that the kids could be the key to building a relationship between Harry and his dad — and that a reconciliation might be in the cards after all. Archie and Lili’s alleged birthday message might be the first step in showing that Harry is ready to start fresh with his father.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince Archie | Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

There has been speculation that the children could bring the royal family together

Harry and his older brother, Prince William, also are not on good terms. William and his wife, Kate Middleton, share three children ages 10 and under, while Harry and Meghan’s kids are four and two. If the Sussexes and the Wales family have any chance at creating a relationship, it’s possible that the kids could be the ones who bring them together.

Although Harry and William aren’t on speaking terms, it’s possible that the two brothers might want their children to have some kind of relationship down the road. The kids could be the reason why Harry and William come closer together in the coming years. As the kids hit milestones, both dads might want their children to have a strong relationship with their cousins.

Growing up, Harry and William were always close with their cousins; Princess Eugenie is Harry’s one ally in the royal family to date. If there is a chance that Harry can work things out with his father and brother, then the kids could be the key to making that happen. For now, though, it at least looks like Charles has a sweet relationship with his two youngest grandkids — time will tell if things between him and Harry clear up.