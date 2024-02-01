'Jersy Shore: Family Vacation' saw the return of Angelina Pivarnick. But after so many seasons, fans have mixed feelings about her role on the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been gracing our television screens since 2018. The show was brought back as a spinoff to the original Jersey Shore, which saw seven housemates (eight if you count Angelina) living and working together in Seaside Heights, New Jersey and elsewhere.

In 2018, the spinoff saw the return of Angelina Pivarnick, who infamously left the house in season 1 of Jersey Shore only to return for a short time in season 2 before leaving again. She’s been on Family Vacation ever since, but fans have hot takes on whether or not the show would be better without her.

‘Jersey Shore’ fans can’t agree on how they feel about Angelina Pivarnick

Fans often take to Reddit to discuss their opinions on various shows — and the Jersey Shore franchise is no exception. In a recent Reddit thread, viewers went back and forth after one user posed the question of whether the show would be better or worse without Angelina. Opinions differed, to say the least.

“I get she brings allllll [sic] the drama to the show, but I can’t help but feel exhausted by her screaming,” one person wrote. “I wish there was less of her.”

“I always found her to be annoying … I don’t think she should have been invited back for Family Vacation,” another person said. But not everyone agrees.

“The show would [definitely] not be better without her,” someone countered. “What would the show even be without her? Going on vacation and seeing Jenny go to sleep at 8 pm? … Watching Vinny put on some more gray clothes? Watching Mike eat more food?” It’s hard to disagree that this user could have a point.

Another user brought up a different point: Perhaps it’s the producers who should be removed. “I think it’d be better with a different producer,” someone suggested. “I know Angelina said she likes the drama, but they need new storytellers more than anything. The current ones would probably just have Mike do double the pot stirring to compensate for Angelina’s absence.”

Angelina Pivarnick likely won’t leave ‘Jersey Shore’ any time soon

Angelina’s departure wouldn’t be a good thing for the show given what a few people suggested: There would be no drama. Something to remember with reality television is that it’s centered around the drama, so it’s safe to say that things played out on the show are likely encouraged to cause problems. How Angelina is portrayed on Jersey Shore might not even be how she is in real life and the fact that she keeps returning says a lot. If the cast mates truly didn’t like her, the show probably wouldn’t have asked her back for so many seasons.

The show has a new focus on these recent seasons, though, with the return of Sammi Giancola. Sammi opted not to join the reboot because her ex, Ronnie Magro, was a cast member, but he left the show due to personal reasons a few seasons ago. Now that Sam and Ron are about to be in the same room for the season 7 premiere, things might finally shift away from Ange