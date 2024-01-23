'Jersey Shore' fans love the show, but some of them are a little tired of watching one storyline play out so much longer than all the others.

If you had asked the Jersey Shore cast 15 years ago if they thought their MTV reality show would still be relevant today, they might have said no. However, fast forward, and the guidos and guidettes of the 2010s have managed to stay close to our hearts — and on our TV screens — all these years.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiered back in 2018 after the cast mates took a five-year break, but one plotline from way back in the day has always stuck around. And surprisingly, some fans are tired of it.

Some ‘Jersey Shore’ fans are tired of ‘the note’ always being brought up

Any true Jersey Shore lover will remember the iconic “note” fiasco — when Jenni Farley and Nicol Polizzi left an anonymous note to Sam about what Ronnie had been up to after she left the club while filming season 2 in Miami. “Sam, the first night at Bed when you left, Ron made out with 2 girls and put his head in between a cocktail waitresses breasts,” the ladies wrote. “Also was grinding with multiple fat women. When you left crying at Klutch, Ron was holding hands and dancing with a female and took down her number. Multiple people in the house know, therefore you should know the truth. Use this information wisely.”

The note ended up becoming the backbone of Jersey Shore memories, having shown up in memes, on t-shirts, and pretty much anywhere else you could print something. And to this day, it’s still a plotline that the cast mates talk about — but not all fans are here for it. According to Reddit, many of them are tired of its existence.

“Am I the only one who thinks ‘the note’ is extremely played out and grasping to keep Sam relevant?” one Reddit user asked.

“Is anyone else sick of the note thing? I know it’s iconic and whatever but jeez,” another user wrote.

“Enough with the note it’s not funny anymore, this is coming off as desperate,” someone else added.

Will Sam and Ronnie reconnect during season 7 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?’

There has been a lot of chatter about what season 7 of the spinoff series holds, and based on the trailer, it looks like Sam and Ron will finally come face-to-face for the first time in years. Ron claims to have put the past behind him and says he’s getting help for his problems, while Sam is now in a serious relationship with a guy named Justin, whom the housemates also seem to love.

The odds are that if the two do reconnect, it certainly won’t turn into anything romantic. Sam avoided a Ronnie reunion during the end of season 6, when he arrived at Margaritaville without much warning. It remains to be seen how the exes’ potential interaction could play out, but they both seem mature enough to at least be in the same room.