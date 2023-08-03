Upon learning former Jersey Shore star Sammi Giancola would return as part of the cast of season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans immediately wondered if she would cross paths with her former beau, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. According to the series producer, the face-off fans have waited for could be coming sooner than later, claiming “It’s real.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola photographed together in 2012 | Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

‘Jersey Shore’ producer says ‘it’s real,’ teasing Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro face-off

Jersey Shore producer Sallyann Salsano created the show and helmed the original series and its reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In an interview with Page Six, Salsano discussed the series, what fans could expect, and if Sammi and Ronnie would finally face each other after 11 years apart.

Salsano teased the potential for scenes between Ronnie and Sammi, who have not appeared on-camera, nor seen each other, in over a decade.

“You have to wait and see, but you will see some stuff. It’s not like Snuffleupagus,” Salsano stated. She used the Sesame Street character to illustrate that the potential for a reunion will not remain just in fans’ imaginations.

“That conversation on camera?” she teased. “Everybody’s involved, and it’s real. We handle this question on camera because not even I knew how it would go when it came up that he may come back or visit.”

While Ronnie Ortiz-Magro may return to ‘Jersey Shore’ part-time, it appears Sammi Giancola is here to stay

Upon returning for season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi Giancola revealed that she plans to stick it out for as long as her fellow castmates. After missing out on six seasons of the reboot show, Sammi wants to remain in the family for as long as possible.

In the same Page Six interview, Sammi revealed she will continue to film for “however long everybody does it.” However, the same cannot be said for Ronnie, who has stayed out of the public eye as he worked on his sobriety and raising his daughter Ariana with former girlfriend, Jen Harley.

While fans saw a teaser that Ronnie wanted to try and mend relationships with his former castmates by reaching out to Mike Sorrentino, it is unclear if his re-entry into the cast is permanent.

Subsequently, Salsano assured fans that Sammi was made to feel comfortable in the event of a crossover between her and her former boyfriend of six years. But she couldn’t insulate the returning reality star from all the cast’s drama.

Upon re-entering the drama that surrounds castmates Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike Sorrentino, Pauly DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi didn’t know what to expect. She claimed filming still left her with more questions than answers.

“Every day I’m like, ‘What the hell is next in this house?’ There’s always something,” she admitted.

How will ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Sammi Giancola deal with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro?

The cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ photographed in 2012 included Mike Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi Giancola, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, and Paul DelVecchio | Charles Norfleet/FilmMagic

Sammi Giancola revealed that she understood the likelihood was high that she would have to face her former boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro if she returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, she has a different perspective on their relationship today than 11 years prior.

She told Entertainment Tonight that she believes she could handle being around Ronnie in a more mature manner than before. Sammi believes this new perspective can help them both move forward constructively.

“I knew if I was gonna do the show again, he would eventually be there, or there would be a situation where Ron and I would have to work together,” Giancola said. “He’s part of the family like everybody else, so I look at it more like he’s a coworker, and I’m working with him. He’s just some guy I dated in my 20s.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuts season 7 on Aug. 3, 2023. The series airs beginning at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.