The returning reality star is looking for a fresh start upon her return to the classic MTV series.

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuts season 7, returning reality star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is looking for a fresh start. She is looking to put her tumultuous reality television past behind her and is hopeful “maybe this time will be different.”

Sammi Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick make an entrance during season 7 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ | MTV

Sammi Giancola’s ‘JSFV’ return is a major season 7 storyline

The excitement began to build in March 2023 when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans learned Sammi Giancola would return to the MTV reality series after an absence of 11 years. The shocking news was teased via social media.

Subsequently, in May 2023, a new teaser was dropped by MTV, which shared some snippets of the season. It appears that there are still some unresolved issues between the roommates.

In an interview with Page Six regarding her return, Sammi shared her hopes for the new season. She also discussed her return to reality television after more than a decade out of the public eye.

“I know there was drama and craziness, and not all great times for me back then. But I’m hoping maybe this time around will be a little bit different,” Sammi admitted.

“I’m more mature, and I want to handle situations differently than when I was 22 years old,” she continued of the clashes she once had with many of her castmates. These included Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike Sorrentino, Pauly DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino.

Sammi Giancola called her ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ return ‘nerve wracking’

Sammi Giancola smiles after reuniting with her ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ castmates | MTV

While out of the public eye, Sammi Giancola admits she “missed” her old friends and sharing experiences while filming. “But I hadn’t really spoken to anybody in a long time. So it was definitely nerve-wracking.”

However, this time, it appears that Sammi plans to remain with the series for the long haul. She revealed she will continue to film for “however long everybody does it.”

But, she remains hopeful that the situation between her and her fellow castmates continues on a good path. After all, most of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast are now parents. Some are married, and others are in committed relationships.

With age and life experience on their side, Sammi understands this cast is drastically different than the twenty-somethings she filmed with in the late 2000s. However, she maintains that nothing is forever, particularly on reality television.

“I’m just hoping that all goes well this time around. And if it doesn’t, I’ll just leave again,” she says,

The cast is ‘shooketh’ over Sammi Giancola’s return

Ahead of the season debut, MTV dropped a trailer that shared some key spoilers. These included revisiting “the note” as well as Sammi facing off against her stand-in.

The cast claimed they were “shooketh” after they saw Sammi walk through the door for a family vacation for the first time in many years. She was accompanied by castmate Angelina Pivarnick.

The storyline will reveal that Angelina reached out to Sammi via a social media DM and asked her to accompany her on yet another cast trip to the Poconos. The scenes where the former castmates face-off were filmed in March 2023.

“I am shaking,” Pivarnick said. Farley also said, “shook,” while Sorrentino said he was “shooketh right now.”

The season will detail how Sammi integrates herself back into the family. Also, it is to be determined how she handles the many stressors between castmates and if she has any longstanding scores to settle.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 debuts Aug. 3, 2023. The fun begins at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.