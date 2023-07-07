Season 7 of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' is teased in a new video dropped by MTV one month before the series August 3 debut.

With one month left until season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuts, interest is at a fever-pitch regarding the latest installment of the long-running MTV series. This season welcomes Sammi Giancola back into the cast, and old drama could be revisited as the former roommates learn to live and laugh and lose their cool with one another again. A new trailer shared some spoilers that fans could expect, including the return of “the note,” Sammi meeting her twin, and the cast is “shooketh.”

The cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season 7 | MTV

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season 7 spoilers include the return of ‘the note’

One of the most iconic storylines of the original Jersey Shore series was “the note.” Written by Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley, it detailed Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Miami hijinks with other women as his girlfriend Sammi Giancola remained back at their apartment.

The note was written in all caps. It shared details of how Magro behaved at various nightclubs and was left unsigned.

“Sam, the first night at Bed when you left, Ron made out with 2 girls and put his head between a cocktail waitress’ breasts. Also was grinding with multiple fat women,” it began.

The note continued. “When you left crying at Klutch, Ron was holding hands and dancing with a female and took down her number. Multiple people in the house know. Therefore you should know the truth.”

The note has since become part of pop culture. Therefore, Pauly DelVecchio decided to welcome Giancola back into the family by decorating her room with blankets and pillows that featured its contents.

In a teaser clip shared by MTV, it appeared Giancola had a good attitude about the prank. She wrapped herself in the blanket and showed it off, saying, “This is my new blanket; thanks, Pauly.”

Sammi Giancola meets her twin

During the first episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season one, Pauly DelVecchio came up with an idea to include Sammi Giancola in the fun after she opted out of participating in filming. He ordered a life-sized doll resembling his former roommate that uttered some of her iconic catchphrases.

At the time, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and DelVecchio found the doll in good fun. Then, it mysteriously disappeared.

However, Sammi’s twin returned for the new season. In a hilarious moment, a teaser showed her reaction when meeting her doppelganger for the first time.

“Sam, meet Sam,” DelVecchio said of the doll he placed on a sofa. In good fun, Giancola sat next to it, taking photographs.

The cast is ‘shooketh’

Sammi Giancola appears in a teaser trailer for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season 7 on MTV | MTV

The clip also previewed a moment that appeared to rattle the entire cast. While their remarks could be related to Giancola’s return, Pivarnick’s inclusion in the clip seems to mean otherwise.

After all, she appeared to be the one to reintroduce Giancola back into the family. She reportedly DM’s her former roommate on Instagram before driving with her to the latest cast reunion.

“I am shook,” Pivarnick said. Farley also said, “shook” while Sorrentino said he was “shooketh right now.”

The new clip previews a season of ups and downs for the cast. They are seen enjoying a snowy vacation, fighting for a reason yet to be revealed, riding in Army tanks, and playing in a pool.

Perhaps Sorrentino said it best. “Gym, Tan, Sam’s back.”

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuts Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The series begins at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.