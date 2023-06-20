Season 7 promises to be a no holds barred version of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.' Here's everything you need to know.

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is set to air later this summer. The series announced Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s return in March 2023. The season’s highs (and lows) were featured in a teaser trailer, but there’s more to the story. Here is everything you need to know about Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7, likely one of the series most dramatic in years.

The cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season 7 | MTV

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ will reportedly drop its latest season in early August

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will reportedly drop in early August. While it has yet to be confirmed by the series, Nicole Polizzi spilled news regarding the latest season of the MTV staple on her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

Polizzi revealed that the new season will debut on Aug. 3, 2023. However, this places the series debut at its standard “Jerzday” slot.

The show will likely air at 8 p.m. EST. Since its debut, the Jersey Shore series of shows have, for the most part, owned that time slot on MTV.

The show’s return comes on the heels of the conclusion of All-Star Shore after an 11-episode run. The series brings international reality show stars together for a chance to win $150,000. It is narrated by Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and its main competitor is Jersey Shore‘s Angelina Pivarnick.

Tensions flare between frienemies during season 7 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

In a teaser for season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi Giancola’s return shocks her former roommates. She arrives for a reunion alongside Angelina Pivarnick, who reportedly contacted her via DM.

The teaser picks up in the aftermath of the events of the explosive season finale, where Pivarnick remains at odds with her female castmates. The trailer promises even more drama and an apparent divide between the women.

Giancola’s return brings a shocking response from her former castmates. She appears to butt heads with and get several women to tears throughout the season after not appearing on the series for 11 years.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is also featured in the clip. Sorrentino tells Magro, “It’s not my job to tell your story,” after he expresses a want to reunite with his former roommates. Magro left the series in May 2021 to work on personal issues.

Castmates confirmed to return for season 7 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul DelVecchio, and Mike Sorrentino photographed in 2010 | Getty Images/ Jesse Grant

All of the current cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is slated to return for the show’s newest season. These castmates include the reality stars who have starred in the show since 2009.

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio has filmed this season alongside Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino. Also seen in the teaser clip are Angelina Pivarnick, Denna Cortese, Nicole Polizzi, and Jenni Farley.

While they are not listed as primary cast members, other Jersey Shore favorites will also appear throughout the season. These include Chris Buckner (Cortese’s husband), Zack Clayton (Farley’s fiance), and Lauren Sorrentino (Mike’s wife).

Also appearing will likely be Pivarnick’s fiance Vinny Tortorella and Giancola’s boyfriend, Justin May. However, one former castmate is reported not to be returning yet again.

DelVecchio’s longtime girlfriend, Nikki Hall, bowed out of season 6 after previously clashing with Pivarnick in season 5. She was not seen in the season 7 teaser trailer.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 is scheduled to return to MTV beginning Aug. 3, 2023. The series airs at 8 p.m. EST.