‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Angelina Pivarnick Teases Wedding Plans and the Co-Stars Who Won’t Take Part

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is already thinking ahead regarding her upcoming wedding to fiance Vinny Tortorella. The couple’s engagement was featured in an April 2022 episode of the MTV series. Pivarnick is already considering options for her nuptials, but several of her MTV co-stars may not have a significant role.

Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ | Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Angelina Pivarnick spills info about castmates who won’t take part in her wedding to Vinny Tortorella

After a tense reunion episode of JSFV season 6, the castmates were back in a holding pattern regarding their relationships. Once again, Angelina and her roommates took sides against one another.

Therefore, it should be no surprise to longtime viewers that while they may have again reconvened as friends, Angelina has different opinions regarding some of her co-stars. She revealed that while her female castmates were integral to her first wedding to Chris Larangeira, they may not have a central role in her second ceremony.

“I don’t think I would have the girls [Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, and Nicole Polizzi]. I just wouldn’t,” Angelina told E! News. “I wouldn’t incorporate them as bridesmaids this time.”

She continued, “I probably wouldn’t even have any bridesmaids at all. “I think I would definitely want something more intimate where he wouldn’t even have groomsmen. Maybe he would have just a best man, and I would have a maid of honor.”

What type of wedding is Angelina Pivarnick planning for her second trip to the altar?

For Angelina Pivarnick’s second trip to the altar, she is reportedly planning a decidedly different celebration. She wants the event to be more intimate than the glitzy, over-the-top event her first wedding was.

“I definitely don’t want that again,” Pivarnick admitted. “We talk about that a lot, and he’s down to do something more intimate, which is really amazing.”

She continued, “Because some guys are not like that—they’re like, ‘Oh, I want that big wedding.’ Which is fine. That’s totally up to them.”

Pivarnick explained she and Tortorella would rather have a “smaller” event. “We want it more intimate,” she said. “We don’t want the same thing as last time.”

However, the couple’s wedding day is still in the planning stages. “We’re just really enjoying our engagement,” she admitted.

Vinny Tortorella surprised Angelina Pivarnick with a proposal one day after her divorce party

“Your friend Angelina, I love her,” Vinny Tortorella told the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast during a dinner to celebrate Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday. “Since I met her, she’s been my best friend and more.”

“I love you so much,” Vinny gushed. “A lot of things in life aren’t guaranteed, but something that I’ve learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life.”

He continued: “If there’s anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I’ll always have your back. You’ll have my back. I want to grow old with you, and I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn’t want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one.”

Tortorella then asked Pivarnick to marry him, and she said yes. This moment led Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio to yell, “We just met him yesterday!”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus. The newest season is headed to MTV this fall, heralding the return of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola to the cast.