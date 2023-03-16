Proof Angelina Pivarnick Manufactures Fights With ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast on Twitter

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino accuses Angelina Pivarnick of staging arguments on Twitter in the March 16 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. According to “Big Daddy Sitch,” the Twitter argument between him and Angelina regarding her fight with Nikki Hall in season 5 of the MTV series was her idea. Here’s what Mike had to say about the Twitter feud, plus the other fights Angelina and Mike have gotten into on social media that could have been staged, too.

Angelina Pivarnick | MTV

Angelina asks Mike to ‘tweet crazy’ in ‘Dancing with the Chooch’ episode

As episode 8 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 was filming, the season 5 episode where Angelina throws wine at Nikki Hall aired on TV. The cast typically tweets live when new episodes air, which was the case with this episode. Mike had a lot to say on Twitter about Angelina throwing wine, but those tweets have since been deleted.

“Her go-to move is destruction,” Mike said in a since-deleted tweet. “Hope you get help for your violent behavior,” he said in another that included the search results for the legal repercussions of throwing water on someone, which can be classified as assault.

Mike has receipts proving Angelina staged their Twitter fight

The truth comes out when Jenni “JWoww” Farley confronts Mike about the tweets. “Angelina hit me up and said, ‘let’s tweet crazy’ because Angelina loves to fight with people,” he says in a clip from the episode (via Instagram). Mike had the screenshots of his conversation with Angelina because he knew “she was going to betray” him.

Mike and Angelina allegedly had an agreement about the tweets. “If I say anything you don’t like, just text me and I’ll delete,” he told her. She replied: “No lol. Leave it.”

Angelina’s texts to Mike continue: “I think it’s good. Mike it can’t always be me. [People] start thinking bad s*** like bullying. U gotta take the reigns. And then we should pass it. But everyone too scared. We don’t care.”

In another text to Mike, Angelina added: “I’m not the other girls, I can deal with it.” Confused, Jenni wants to know why Angelina is choosing to play the victim.

‘Wild ‘N Out: Jersey Style’ episode wasn’t the first to spark a Twitter fight between Mike and Angelina

Mike and Angelina went at it on Twitter long before the season 5 episode “Wild ‘N Out: Jersey Style” aired. When “El Paso (Part 1)” aired, Angelina accused Mike of reverting back to the “Old Situation” on Twitter. “I don’t know about [you] guys but @ItsTheSituation the old Mike is coming out of his body more and more each day,” she said. “It makes me have deja vu a little. Jesus here we go.”

I don’t know about u guys but @ItsTheSituation the old mike is coming out of his body more and more each day. It makes me have dejavu alittle. Jesus here we go. #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 15, 2022

Shortly after that, Mike took a break from live-tweeting when episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired. Could that break have been because another agreement he and Angelina had to “tweet like crazy?”

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV to see how it all plays out.