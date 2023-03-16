Source Confirms the Reason for Sammi ‘Sweetheart’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Return in 2023

Jersey Shore fans got big news on March 11 when the cast announced Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola‘s return to reality TV. We have even more clarity about why Sammi’s finally ready to be part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Sammi’s timing has everything to do with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, which was one of the reasons we speculated Sam chose to come back.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola in 2012 | Tom Briglia/FilmMagic

Sammi agreed to do ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ because Ronnie left, source claims

495 Productions wanted Sammi to be part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since it began in 2018. She agreed to be involved with a Reunion Road Trip special for E!, but didn’t appear in episodes of the MTV series after that — until now.

“Now that Ronnie is out of the picture she felt comfortable to return,” a source alleged to The Sun. “She doesn’t like drama or toxic relationships in her life. MTV always wanted her back, but this was all about timing. The timing was right for her.”

Sam coming back to ‘Jersey Shore’ was a surprise to the cast, too

Both TMZ and The Sun spoke with sources close to the show who said the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast had no idea Sammi was coming back. “Everyone was floored about Sammi,” The Sun’s second source said. “No one knew. It was all very hush-hush with only the highest levels of production holding the secret.”

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola is coming back to "Jersey Shore" — a plot twist which didn't just come as a shock to the fanbase, but to the cast itself too … TMZ has learned. https://t.co/7KkNq2rRNU — TMZ (@TMZ) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, TMZ’s sources claim the cast’s reactions were “wild” and included laughs, tears, and “everything in between.” Fortunately for fans, the reunion was caught on camera and will be showcased in the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6.

‘Jersey Shore’ cast doesn’t include Ronnie anymore — he last appeared in season 5

Ronnie announced his exit from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in May 2021. The news came shortly after his domestic violence arrest. “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long. My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on,” Ronnie said on his Instagram Stories at the time.

Ronnie entered rehab again and eventually returned to reality TV, appearing in a few episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 including the premiere. However, Ronnie hasn’t appeared in any episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6. With news of Sammi’s return, it’s unlikely Ronnie will be back until Sam decides she’s done with the show again.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ will continue with Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ this year

When new episodes of Family Vacation featuring Sam will air is unclear at publication. But based on the show’s past filming schedule and air dates, we can speculate the second half of season 6 airing as early as May or June 2023.

The cast is filming at publication, which means new episodes are in progress! Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest updates regarding Sammi’s return and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.