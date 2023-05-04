‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Teasers: Will Season 6’s Midseason Finale Mark the End of Jenni Farley and Angelina Pivarnick’s Troubled Friendship?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were stunned at how quickly Angelina Pivarnick’s engagement joy turned from happiness to drama. After accepting a ring from boyfriend Vinny Tortorella, Pivarnick believed some cast members were unhappy. She singled out Jenni Farley’s reaction and immediately caused drama. However, will the season 6 midseason finale end Pivarnick and Farley’s long-troubled friendship?

Jenni Farley and Angelina Pivarnick of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jenni Farley says ‘I’m done’ during tonight’s midseason finale over Angelina Pivarnick Drama

In a clip posted to the series’ Instagram page, Mike Sorrentino sits down with Jenni Farley to explain Angelina Pivarnick’s behind-the-scenes comments regarding Farley’s reaction to her engagement. He broke down how all the cast members responded.

The cameras focused on a conversation between Farley and Sorrentino. As he explained Pivarnick’s belief Farley didn’t wasn’t happy about her engagement, the mother of two became visibly upset.

Farley threatened to take her mike off, get her kids, and leave. She subsequently admits she had enough of all the years of drama.

“I’m not doing this. I’m not part of this. My mike can be put down, and I can go home peacefully,” she said. “She should be happy; everyone’s happy for her.”

Farley told Sorrentino she was angry over the continued drama with Pivarnick. “I am not getting dragged down into one of her weddings again,” she continued. “That’s not what happened. I hate this,” Jenni cried.

Angelina and Jenni’s talk doesn’t appear to produce any positive results

A clip reposted by Deena Cortese on Twitter showed frustration between her, Farley, Pivarnick, and Nicole Polizzi. Cortese wrote, “It’s just so frustrating because us girls became so close. This feels like the wedding all over again. This same fight is just exhausting.”

The four women sat together to discuss the alleged incident between Farley and Pivarnick. But the discussion didn’t go as planned.

“You just got engaged. You should have just enjoyed your night,” Cortese states. In response, Pivarnick told Farley, “You were looking at me, I was looking at you, and I thought, ‘Is she mad about this?'”

Polizzi tells Pivarnick, “Angelina, I’m sorry, but none of that is real. It’s in your head.”

Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni Farley have a long history of disagreements

Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni Farley have a history of disagreeing with one another that goes back to season 2 in Miami. Farley stood up for Polizzi after she and Pivarnick disagreed.

“You can stay and get your a** beat, or you can stay and get your a** beat,” Farley yelled. She later told Pivarnick to “sleep with one eye open,” but she couldn’t be swayed to apologize.

After Pivarnick left Jersey Shore in season 2, she wouldn’t reunite with her former roommates until season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Why the f*** are you here?” Farley questioned after Pivarnick appeared and claimed she wanted to make amends with everyone.

As their relationship seemed to enter a calmer phase, Pivarnick met Farley’s then-boyfriend Zack Carpinello. During a night out at a club, Carpinello touched Pivarnick inappropriately.

When Farley confronted Pivarnick about what she believed was a lie regarding Carpinello during season 3, episode 10. Following, one of the show’s most explosive fights ensued.

The women disagreed after Farley, Cortese, and Polizzi delivered a speech as Pivarnick’s bridesmaids during her 2019 wedding to Chris Larangeira. The speech caused intense drama between all three women.

Finally, in season 5, the woman went to war over the fact that Pivarnick’s now ex-husband, Larangeira, revealed she was the one that leaked information about the wedding speech online.

Farley erupted, shouting, “You’re messy, and it comes back on us!” As Pivarnick tried to interject, Farley kept telling Pivarnick, “Shut the f*** up,” and shouting, “I’M NOT F****** DONE.”

Will Jenni Farley and Angelina Pivarnick resolve yet another issue between them, or is this the end of their friendship? The midseason finale for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 airs tonight, May 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.