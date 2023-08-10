The cast of the MTV series revealed some seriously intimate details on each other during a taping of 'Watch What Happens Live.'

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast has been a close-knit family for over 14 years. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t willing to spill tea on one another in good fun. In a new episode of Watch What Happens Live, the cast called each other out on how they handle fame, who is the wealthiest, and which of the castmates hooked up the most.

The cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ appears on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast dished on each other in a hilarious new interview

In an interview for the Bravo series Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen played a round of “That’s the Point.” During the episode, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast dished on each other in good fun.

For each of Cohen’s questions, the cast pointed at a person in the group who committed the offense. The cast appeared apprehensive but ready to partake in the fun, sharing which of their pals was most guilty of each accusation.

Cohen asked, “Who let fame go to their head the most early on?” The whole group pointed at Vinny Guadagnino and kept their fingers directed at their pal when the host asked who had the least fans.

Paul DelVecchio was the clear winner when Cohen asked, “Who has the most money in the bank” and “Who uses the most hair gel a day?”

The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast spilled intimate cast secrets to Andy Cohen

In response to the query, “Who gives production the hardest time,” Angelina Pivarnick was the clear winner. She nominated herself by raising her hand high when Cohen asked the question, not shying away from his question.

However, when the host asked who hooked up the most in the original Jersey Shore series, the mood in the room appeared to shift. Pauly pointed to Nicole Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino while Jenni tried to deflect attention away from her brief romance with Pauly in the show’s first season.

Deena Cortese raised her hand to nominate herself when asked, “Who is the most annoying when drunk?” But the group appeared split when asked which woman would make the best New Jersey housewife.

Deena nominated Angelina while the rest of the cast pointed toward Nicole Polizzi. Nicole looked at Cohen and begged him, “Please stop. I don’t want to do that,” referencing an alleged conflict between the two regarding Nicole’s rumored casting on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

What’s ahead on the newest season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?’

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuted on Aug. 3, 2023, and already, the cast is dealing with some major conflicts and changes. Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s returns will upend the group, which is already coping with major internal strife.

As the last season ended, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni Farley, Denna Cortese, and Nicole Polizzi’s bond was broken yet again. This conflict came on the heels of Angelina’s engagement with Vinny Tortorella and her belief that Jenni tried to stir the pot regarding her happy news.

This conflict continues throughout the new season as the situation remains heated between the quartet. Adding the return of Sammi and Ronnie to the mix only heightens the tension between castmates.

However, a super tease also shows the Jersey Shore family knows how to try and have fun. The season will reportedly have intense drama, conflict, and moments of joy.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV. The series begins at 8 p.m. EST.