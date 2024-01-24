Angelina Pivarnick once theorized she was deliberately made to look like the enemy for the sake of drama in the original ‘Jersey Shore’.

Jersey Shore made celebrities out of all of its cast. But an original Jersey Shore cast member, Angelina Pivarnick, was nowhere to be found after the first couple of seasons of the hit reality series. Back at an earlier time, Pivarnick felt she was the one being mistreated and shunned by her co-stars.

Angelina Pivarnick felt like she got the short end of the stick on ‘Jersey Shore’

Angelina Pivarnick and ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Cast | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pivarnick was once the long-lost cast member of the Jersey Shore family. Earlier on in the series, Pivarnick shared the same living space as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and the rest of the family. But Pivarnick was portrayed as perhaps the most volatile of the bunch.

She was shown getting into arguments with her cast that were heated even by Jersey Shore standards. This soon culminated in Pivarnick leaving the show. One of the show’s most memorable shots was of her departing Jersey Shore with her belongings in garbage bags.

Years later, Pivarnick reflected on her time on Jersey Shore with a clearer head. She felt like she was intentionally made out to be the villain of the show.

“But I think I was the victim of a bad edit,” she once told Arkansas Times. “I’m a straightforward girl. It’s cool to know I was part of this phenomenon, but it’s still like ‘God, why I couldn’t be cool with them?’ sometimes. Like, I cleaned that house. They didn’t show it. They just showed me on the bad days, fighting with people. But hey, drama sells.”

She also asserted that there were often mixed signals being sent between herself and her co-stars.

“One day I’m cool with Mike, he’s like ‘you’re like my sister’ and the next day me and Pauly get into a fight, then we’re cool. Or Snookie and I would go to the liquor store and we’d get all drunk together and have fun,” Pivarnick said. “But after a while, I’d wake up and think, ‘OK, who’s going to pick on me today?’”

Angelina Pivarnick claimed she had to seek therapy because after ‘Jersey Shore’

According to Pivarnick, it wasn’t easy to get past her history on Jersey Shore. She felt like she was wrongfully bullied on the program, being called names and falling victim to harmful pranks. After she moved back to her hometown in Staten Island, Pivarnick confided that she sought professional help to heal.

“My head is really f***ed up; I see a therapist, I cry a lot. It’s probably going to take me a year to get over this. My mom got bleeding ulcers from the stress — it’s hard to watch her daughter go through what I did,” she once told Us Weekly.

She also asserted she lost a boyfriend on the show, who was simply using her to get on TV.

“When I came home,” Pivarnick said. “I saw he wrote on Facebook, ‘I can’t wait to be on MTV!’ He was in it to be on TV! He called me the other day and said, ‘We could have been the next Sammi and Ronnie.’”

Still, she eventually planned on moving forward and using her Jersey Shore fame to build up her own solo career.

“Jersey Shore was a stepping-stone and now I’m trying to branch off into bigger and better things. Like, I’m coming out with that song ‘I’m Hot,’ doing a lot of press, a lot of fashion shows, networking with celebrities, writing that book that I think is gonna be a big hit. Going to be in a movie with Jim Jones, the rapper,” she said.

How Angelina Pivarnick felt about returning to ‘Jersey Shore’

The show’s original cast members would reunite for the sequel reality TV series Jersey Shore Family Vacation. It picked up the original Jersey Shore cast years later in a different place in their lives. Pivarnick took the opportunity to return to her roots to see if she could make peace with her old crew.

“I wanted to go and make amends because I really thought that there was a lot of unfinished business with me and the cast and the roommates,” she said in a more recent Us Weekly interview. “I just felt like there was a lot on my chest that I needed to get off, and it was eating up and away at me for all those years.”

But she asserted most of her old friends weren’t happy about the reunion, which caught Pivarnick by surprise.

“I didn’t understand the grudge after all these years. I mean, maybe Nicole because I did say stuff about her, and she said stuff about me,” she said. “I did say something about her lips and that was something that I was upset about because she went and got her lips done by the same doctor as me and she didn’t thank me for the referral!”

However, despite a lot of drama, Pivarnick has lasted longer with her Jersey Shore castmates this time around. She’s currently a regular member of the show, and is expected to appear in the seventh season of Family Vacation.