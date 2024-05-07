There are many reasons as to why Kody Brown and family remain on this unwatchable series, and it has to do with its viewers.

Sister Wives has become one of the most unwatchable series on TLC. Despite the reality series gearing up for an 18th season, it has lost its way in recent years. The Brown family is fractured as it deals with divorce and family tragedy. These events continue to pull the reality show away from its intended goal.

So if Sister Wives no longer serves its original premise, why is it still on? And how can the series get back on track for season 18?

‘Sister Wives’ contract with TLC continues

Sister Wives remains on TLC despite the internal struggles of its castmates. It still draws high ratings for the network and remains one of its most popular series.

In August 2023, Deadline reported that Sister Wives‘ Season 18 premiere delivered the highest ratings the series had seen in over a decade. The reality series was the number one cable program among women 25-54.

Therefore, because Sister Wives continues to make money for TLC, the network continues to work with the Brown family. This is despite storylines and questionable actions that paint Kody and Robyn Brown in a terrible light.

Yet, viewers continue to watch because they remain invested in the clan. But how much is too much regarding how Kody and Robyn have historically behaved over the past several seasons?

However, the show has strayed so far from its original premise. It begs the question of why it is still airing when there is no longer a cohesive Brown family unit. There are too many burned family bridges. But TLC believes there is more story to tell.

‘Sister Wives’ will likely return in late summer/early fall

Historically, Sister Wives has debuted its new episodes in the late summer or early fall. Some hit the airwaves in August, while other seasons premiered in September.

Therefore, Sister Wives Season 19 could air in August; but when will the timeline begin for this season?

When season 18 ended, Christine married David Wooley in a two-part special in January 2024. But the actual ceremony and reception were filmed in October 2023.

Filmed episodes will be one year behind by the time the new season airs. Mykelti’s twins, Archer and Ace, will be 2 years old, and Christine and David will be married a year.

A lot occurred in that one year. Gwendlyn Brown married Beatriz Queiroz in July 2023. Christine is navigating her first legal marriage. Kody Brown accepted monogamy with legal wife Robyn, Janelle Brown experienced the greatest loss of her life, and Meri Brown shared her journey toward self-acceptance and embarked on a new business venture.

Perhaps the most devastating element of 2024 was Garrison Brown’s death. Kody and Janelle’s son died in March 2024.

The show may touch on how that tragedy impacted the family’s life. It is yet to be determined whether or not TLC will air footage surrounding this family tragedy for season 19 despite rumors the aftermath was filmed for the series.

This is what ‘Sister Wives’ should touch on this season

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Sister Wives fans have historically shared in hundreds of social media posts that they want Kody and Robyn Brown’s feet held to the fire for how they fractured the polygamist clan. How exactly TLC will tell the family’s story is still being determined.

Therefore, TLC should have Kody and Robyn reconcile with estranged family members this season. That should be the main focus of season 19 as it would allow the family to move forward cohesively instead of remaining stuck in a hate bubble as the show evolves.

While some of these details have been made known via the family’s social media posts and channels, such as YouTube and Patreon, others remain quiet. Kody and Robyn Brown haven’t shared social media posts in many years.

Variety spoke to showrunner Christopher Poole ahead of season 18, who shared details of why the Brown family allows both the good and bad elements of their lives to be filmed. “They were nervous about media portrayals that they’d seen of other polygamous families that were often slanted negatively,” he says.

“We promised them we would always be truthful. We wouldn’t make something up and portray something that wasn’t happening. But the deal was that they also had to be truthful with us.”

Poole concluded, “There’s always something going on. I am confident something will always happen because they are who they are.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.