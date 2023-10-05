The longtime roommates and friends just can't stop quarreling and 'Jersey Shore' viewers have had enough.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans appear tired of the ongoing personal drama between Mike Sorrentino and Angelia Pivarnick. The castmates continue to clash after Mike stirred the pot between Angelina and roommates Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Sammi Giancola, and Deena Cortese. However, this latest negative interaction between Mike and Angelina leads viewers to be “fed up ” with the “unnecessary drama,” calling it “gaslighting.”

Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino can’t get along on ‘Jersey Shore’

Earlier this season, Angelina Pivarnick attended the opening of Mike Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren’s New Jersey boutique. She asked where her other female roommates were, leaving Lauren to respond they didn’t attend.

“Are you f****** kidding me? I feel like everyone should be here right now. It is what it is; you’re a realist and know not to have expectations,” Angelina told her. “I feel like we should all be here for each other.”

In a confessional, Lauren said Angelina wasn’t wrong. Mike also stated, “I would have loved for them to show up, but I gotta take the high road,” he continued after Angelina asked him not to go to the other girls, saying she was “stirring s***.”

Mike later made it seem to Jenni Farley that “Angelina wanted to make the event about the rest of them not attending.” These interactions infuriated fans, who appeared done with the drama between the roommates and shared their thoughts in the comments of an Instagram post.

“Angelina is an easy target when she doesn’t seem to have anyone on her side. I’m glad Sammi spoke up, and Vinny did, too! Mike needs to stop stirring s*** up!” exclaimed one viewer.

“The amount of gaslighting Mike does on this show should be considered criminal: I swear I’m fed up,” wrote a second fan.

“Jenni owes Angelina an apology. Her comment about no one liking her was so sad even to watch. You could see how hurt it made Angelina. As for Mike, it’s Mike; he doesn’t think before he speaks and causes ‘unnecessary drama,'” penned a third social media user.

Mike Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick reportedly worked things out…again

Mike Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick sat down during the series’ Sept. 28 episode to discuss the events between Mike, Angelina, and the female roommates. At first, he claimed the situation was a big deal, then changed his tune, saying it wasn’t.

In turn, Mike’s wife Lauren said, “What Mike relayed was exactly what Angelina had said, and what she said wasn’t anything that wasn’t truthful. But (Mike) sharing the information with Jenni was stirring the pot,” Lauren said. “That is why it turned into a brawl with Angelina.”

Mike subsequently admitted, “The girls [Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, and Deena Cortese] missed the baby day (for daughter Mia), and now my wife’s store opening,” Mike said. “Two events in a row that upset me, but I was too scared to admit how I feel.”

He later told the roomies how he feels, saying, “I have to take some accountability that I did stir the pot a little bit with passing the information to you, Jenni. Ang was being Ang, but not in a malicious way.”

Where do Mike Sorrentino and Angelia Pivarnick stand today?

As the cast continues to explore Orlando’s Margaritaville Resort on tonight’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, things between Mike Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick remain tense. However, in the series, it appeared they came to a truce.

However, something fishy appeared between Mike and Jenni when, after saying he was wrong for stirring the pot between Angelina and the girls, he leaned into Jenni to speak in her ear. While it was unclear what he said, it appeared he was still aligning with Jenni to some degree.

However, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Sammi Giancola apologized to Angelina for their behavior at Nicole’s charcuterie party. But Jenni did not.

Angelina later stated on X the night the episode aired, “I know him the longest, and he does this crap constantly. It’s sad. I can’t deal anymore.” Mike added his commentary during the episode on X, saying, “BDS was being BDS.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.