Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation teased a big reunion between exes Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. However, in a bombshell reveal, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi admits the fiery exes filmed separately for the current season. So what’s going on? Will viewers see the reunion they’ve waited for? Here are the details.

In an interview for Steve-O’s Wild Ride, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spilled the tea on the long-awaited reunion between Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The exes were reportedly set to see one another for the first time in almost a decade during season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

However, Nicole revealed that the couple did not film together for episodes airing this season. She admitted that viewers would have to wait a bit longer.

The reality star revealed, “So this season, he [Ronnie Ortiz-Magro] only just came, and Sam was out with her boyfriend [Justin May],” Nicole told Steve-O. “I shouldn’t have said that, but whatever, I don’t give a f***” at the video’s 54-minute mark.

She continued, “So that’s what happened. So everyone thinks they’re going to have that meeting this season.”

“It’s not this season. And I don’t even think it will be this season we’re [currently] filming,” she concluded.

Nicole Polizzi believes ‘s*** could come up again’ between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola began dating during the original Jersey Shore reality series season. Their relationship, with all its ups and downs, was a focal point of the show’s six seasons.

The couple moved in together after filming concluded in 2012. They revealed the news to their parents during the series’ final episode.

Ortiz-Magro told People in 2014 that he and Giancola broke up for good. “We were drifting apart and not spending time together,” he said.

“I still care about her,” he continued. “She’s a great girl, but we were growing distant. It was for the best.”

With a potential reunion looming, Steve-O told Nicole Polizzi that Ronnie could still “have feelings” for Sammi. Nicole admitted, “I could see that.”

“I feel like if he sees her, s***’s going to come up again,” she continued. “Cause of all that history.”

“However, [producers] also respect Sam,” Nicole continued. “It’s nice that they see her, but we don’t know what will happen this season we’re filming now.”

Nicole Polizzi admits ‘love’ for Sammi Giancola after she was blocked on social media

After years of not communicating with Sammi Giancola, Nicole Polizzi shared her “love” for her former Jersey Shore roommate. Nicole is thrilled they were able to rekindle their long friendship.

“I love her. However, she wanted nothing to do with the show,” Nicole revealed of Sammi’s absence for 10 years.

“We hadn’t talked in years, and we all had to get to know each other again, but it was like riding a bike. It was like she was back into the mix like she never left,” the reality star continued.

Years earlier, Sammi blocked Nicole on social media after the latter opened the Snooki Shop in Seaside Heights, NJ. Sammi thought it infringed on the idea of her store, Sweetheart Coast, located on the boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ.

“I didn’t do that intentionally — I’m a franchise,” Nicole said. The reality star has two other Snooki Shop stores in Madison, NJ, and Beacon, NY.

Sammi claimed Nicole’s Seaside Heights store was beach-themed, directly competing with hers. Nicole denied it was beach-themed but eventually said, “I sell beach things. It’s on the beach.”

“It was a petty move on my part to block you,” Sammi said. “It’s stupid to block me and hate me over,” Nicole said. “Like, we can both have stores.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.