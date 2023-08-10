The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast welcomed Sammi Giancola back with open arms for the series’ new season. However, some members had difficulty embracing Ronnie Ortiz-Magro into the family again. One castmate says it took a long time “processing” Ronnie’s return to the fold after two years, while Sammi, who exited 11 years prior, was “easier.”

The cast of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ 2023 includes Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole Polizzi, Pauly DelVecchio, Mike Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, and Sammi Giancola | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast weighs in on Sammi and Ron 2.0

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation producers reunited the entire cast for the first time since the original series first went off the air in 2012 for season 7. However, bringing everyone to the table after many years and much water under the bridge was no easy feat.

The most crucial factor was how the cast interacted with each other. Deena Cortese says the transition between her and Sammi Giancola was easier than reuniting with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“I just feel like, you know, there’s still a lot of things to be worked on with Ron,” Deena said. “Sam was a much easier transition, which is crazy because she’s been gone for so long.”

“All of us had an issue with Ron coming back,” Deena continued in an interview for Page Six. “He did many things outside of the show that none of us appreciated.”

Ronnie exited the series in 2021 to focus on his mental health. He and Mike Sorrentino remained close, and Mike periodically checked in with his friend to support him. “I think that is a very sensitive topic, and not everyone knows how to deal with that topic,” Sorrentino told Page Six.

‘Jersey Shore’ super tease shows Nicole Polizzi crying over Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s return

” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>super tease, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi broke down in tears when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunited with the cast after a two-year hiatus. “We were, like, really close,” she says in the clip.

However, Ronnie also had conflicting feelings about returning to the MTV series. Ahead of seeing his fellow castmates for the first time in several years, he discussed how his actions changed their feelings toward him.

“I’ve done things that I’m not proud of, but I just want to make it up to them,” he says in a confessional. “I really am sorry.”

Will Sammi and Ron film together this season?

Once news broke that Sammi Giancola was returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans wondered if she and ex-Ronnie Ortiz-Magro would reunite and film together for the series. It has been 11 years since they last saw each other after a tumultuous relationship documented by MTV’s cameras.

Sammi revealed to Page Six that working with Ronnie is like having a “co-worker” at this point. “I’m kind of, like, moved on from that vibe. Yeah. You know what I mean? So I do my own thing and keep it at that.”

In turn, Mike Sorrentino praises Sammi for how she handled working with Ronnie after their toxic relationship became part of Jersey Shore legend. He assures fans that Sammi is graceful upon her reunion with Ronnie.

“I didn’t really necessarily have to mediate her because she’s very mature,” Mike says of castmate Sammi. “She’s able to be reasoned.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV. The series begins at 8 p.m. EST.