Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Gives Fans ‘Day in the Life’ Post 10+ Years After ‘Jersey Shore’

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola became a reality TV star when Jersey Shore premiered in 2009. However, when the MTV series returned with the spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, Sammi wasn’t part of the series. Now, the former reality star keeps fans updated on her social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. Here’s what Sammi has been up to since leaving the Jersey Shore spotlight, including a day-in-the-life post and who she is dating in 2023.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for VH1 & Logo Communications

What happened to Sammi’ Sweetheart’?

Unlike her former co-stars, Sammi avoided reality TV after Jersey Shore ended. She did appear briefly in Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s spinoff series Snooki & JWoww and later, Moms With Attitude. But when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation came about, Samantha wasn’t part of it.

To this day, she still isn’t part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, despite the cast’s attempts to get Sammi to film. Instead, Sammi is focused on being a business owner. She runs the boutique stores Sweetheart Styles and Sweetheart Coast.

What does Sammi from ‘Jersey Shore’ look like now?

Sammi shared a day-in-the-life post on TikTok in February 2023. According to the post, she starts every day with celery juice. “It helps me feel energetic, helps with bloating, it just helps me overall,” the former Jersey Shore star said. She doesn’t mix anything in with the celery, which Sammi says is “not as bad as you’d think it would be.” Sammi accompanies her juice with chocolate hummus and granola butter, then dons her workout clothes but doesn’t work out.

“I also decided today I’m going to do a little self-tan and bronze myself,” she continued. “I don’t really go tanning anymore, so this is just to add a little oopmh…”

After that, Sammi picked up her sister and headed to Sweetheart Coast, her boutique on the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk. “Then I went home and caught up on Housewives,” Sammi concluded her video with footage of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Samantha Giancola and Justin May are in a relationship in 2023

Sammi “Sweetheart” and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s relationship is the stuff of reality TV legend. After multiple years of dating, the two ended things in 2014. Sam and Ronnie reportedly tried to make things work again in 2016, but to no avail.

Then, in 2017, Sammi started dating Christian Biscardi, whom she was supposed to marry. He proposed to Sammi on Mar. 5, 2019, but in April 2020, she announced they had to postpone the wedding until September 2020 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, September 2020 came and went, but Sammi and Christian never tied the knot. In June 2021, Jersey Shore fans presumed their relationship was over.

Now, Sammi “Sweetheart” is dating Justin May. According to Instagram, the two spent Valentine’s Day 2023 together.

Keep up with Sammi "Sweetheart" on social media